Building Momentum for 2026 Growth Zoyo Limited's Terry Lui on the road ahead, including navigating growth, pressure, and strategy as a public company

By Patricia Cullen

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Zoyo
Executive Director Terry Lui

As Zoyo Limited enters the final stretch of 2025, the fintech company is reflecting on what has already been a transformative year. Under the leadership of Executive Director Terry Lui, Zoyo marked a significant milestone, completing its first full financial year as a publicly listed entity on the London Stock Exchange. "This year has been a turning point for Zoyo Group," Lui says, outlining the firm's key achievements, including the successful integration of the Sage Intacct accounting system. But with the finish line in sight, Lui and his team are focusing on laying a firm foundation for the next phase of growth. "The focus now is on bringing everything together - completing the audit, strengthening our foundations, and continuing to build out the platform that will power our next stage of growth," he explains.

Looking ahead, Zoyo is positioning itself to make a strong push into 2026. "We're finalising our product formulations ahead of launch after Christmas," Lui reveals. "December will be all about refining our commercial strategy and making sure we start 2026 with real momentum." This period of strategic planning is critical as Zoyo works to differentiate itself from its competitors in an increasingly crowded market. For Lui, it's a time where "ideas turn into something tangible," and the work put in now will set the company apart in the years ahead.

But balancing ambition with team well-being has been equally important. Having just navigated the pressure of a public listing, Lui acknowledges the importance of maintaining focus without burning out. "The team has just come through a listing on the London Stock Exchange and closed our first financial year as a publicly traded group. That experience brought everyone closer and proved what we can achieve under pressure," he says. As the festive season approaches, Lui plans to keep the momentum going, but with an eye toward maintaining a healthy balance: "It's about steady progress, collaboration, and ending the year on a high." For Lui and Zoyo, it's clear: the pressure is on, but with the right strategy and mindset, 2025 will lay the groundwork for an even more successful 2026.
Patricia Cullen

Features Writer

Most Popular

See all
Personal Finance

Is Art an Asset Class? Here's What You Need to Know Before You Buy

investing should reflect who you are. If art is your passion, intentionality matters.

By Mark Bell, Ph.D.
Growing a Business

I Found Out the Hard Way That This Common Professional Response Is the First Sign of Trouble

When everyone agrees, your team is in danger.

By Damon Stafford
Innovation

How to Turn the Pain of Loss Into Powerful Purpose

Reinvention does not always come from collapse. Sometimes it comes from a quiet knowing that life is asking you to grow in a new direction.

By Lindsay ONeill
Growing a Business

Turn Your Startup Into a Scalable, Sustainable Business — Wherever You Are

You don't need to move to a major hub to scale; you need the strategy and ecosystem that let your company mature.

By Dave Blivin
Making a Change

Entrepreneurs Can Learn for Life With This $30 Online Learning Database

Stay sharp while saving big on lifetime access to more than 1,000 online courses.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business News

This Popular Smart Ring Company Could Reach $2 Billion in Sales Next Year

One research firm estimates the company holds an 80% share of the global smart ring market.

By Sherin Shibu