As Zoyo Limited enters the final stretch of 2025, the fintech company is reflecting on what has already been a transformative year. Under the leadership of Executive Director Terry Lui, Zoyo marked a significant milestone, completing its first full financial year as a publicly listed entity on the London Stock Exchange. "This year has been a turning point for Zoyo Group," Lui says, outlining the firm's key achievements, including the successful integration of the Sage Intacct accounting system. But with the finish line in sight, Lui and his team are focusing on laying a firm foundation for the next phase of growth. "The focus now is on bringing everything together - completing the audit, strengthening our foundations, and continuing to build out the platform that will power our next stage of growth," he explains.

Looking ahead, Zoyo is positioning itself to make a strong push into 2026. "We're finalising our product formulations ahead of launch after Christmas," Lui reveals. "December will be all about refining our commercial strategy and making sure we start 2026 with real momentum." This period of strategic planning is critical as Zoyo works to differentiate itself from its competitors in an increasingly crowded market. For Lui, it's a time where "ideas turn into something tangible," and the work put in now will set the company apart in the years ahead.

But balancing ambition with team well-being has been equally important. Having just navigated the pressure of a public listing, Lui acknowledges the importance of maintaining focus without burning out. "The team has just come through a listing on the London Stock Exchange and closed our first financial year as a publicly traded group. That experience brought everyone closer and proved what we can achieve under pressure," he says. As the festive season approaches, Lui plans to keep the momentum going, but with an eye toward maintaining a healthy balance: "It's about steady progress, collaboration, and ending the year on a high." For Lui and Zoyo, it's clear: the pressure is on, but with the right strategy and mindset, 2025 will lay the groundwork for an even more successful 2026.