Isabella Wayte is a name that carries weight in the UK logistics sector. As the Managing Director of XDP and the co-founder of YOVOY, she has spent over a decade steering one of the few remaining independent parcel carriers in the UK. Yet, despite her success in this male-dominated industry, she is not resting on her laurels. In fact, she's setting out to disrupt the logistics space with YOVOY, a new tech-driven platform she believes will bring about much-needed change. Her journey from leading a successful logistics company to challenging the sector itself has been anything but conventional. Throughout our conversation, Wayte's passion for innovation and digital transformation shines through. Her experience as both a leader and a visionary reveals deep insights into the logistics industry, gender dynamics, and the power of risk-taking.

A Family Legacy, a New Challenge

Wayte's connection to the logistics industry runs deep. As the daughter of XDP's founder, her ties to the company are personal, but it is her commitment to driving change that makes her stand out. She describes her role as MD of XDP as a constant balancing act: leading an independent carrier in a landscape increasingly dominated by industry giants such as DPD and DHL, while also driving technological change in a sector known for its resistance to innovation. "I've been doing this for 13 years in a very male-dominated industry," she says. "It's unusual, as there are not many other women in my role. I feel that we've been very successful in what we've achieved. We work with the largest retailers now in terms of your final mile delivery."

Despite her success at XDP, Wayte knew there were gaps in the market - especially in the "same-day" delivery sector. Her father had been involved in the same-day market since the 1970s, and Wayte quickly noticed that it had barely evolved since then. "Every other part of e-commerce, the way people want to move goods, is moving on," she reflects. "But the industry is archaic by nature. The options are limited, and they're not well marketed. It's an area that is desperately in need of transformation." This realisation sparked the creation of YOVOY, a technology platform designed to connect senders directly with drivers. For Wayte, it wasn't just about disrupting the market - it was about addressing a fundamental issue that many small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) face: access to affordable, reliable, and flexible delivery solutions. "Employees and customers are stuck working with outdated systems or unreliable courier services. What YOVOY does is give them the control back."

The Power of Technology to Empower

At its core, YOVOY is a tech-driven platform that puts the power of delivery logistics directly in the hands of the customer. Instead of relying on multiple intermediaries and manual processes, YOVOY allows users to select drivers based on ratings, pricing, and other factors. The result is a more streamlined, cost-effective delivery process where the sender has full control. "We just facilitate it," Wayte explains. "The driver earns more, the sender pays less, and they control the entire experience." This idea came from her own experiences at XDP, where she frequently had to turn down potential customers because they didn't align commercially with the business. She also saw firsthand the frustrations of SMEs that were stuck with high prices, damaged goods, or unreliable service, particularly around peak times like Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

"There was an unsolved problem," she says. "People are frustrated with the existing solutions, but many don't realise that better options already exist. That's the challenge we set out to solve." Indeed, getting people to embrace change has been one of the most significant barriers Wayte has faced. Logistics is an industry that has operated in much the same way for decades. The reluctance to adopt new ways of doing business is palpable. Wayte attributes this to people's desire to stick with what they know, despite the inefficiencies. "The biggest barrier is people want to do things the way they've always done things," she says. "The logistics sector is busy, but people are wasting time doing things the old-fashioned way." This resistance to change is not unique to the logistics sector. Wayte sees this in many industries, particularly when they're asked to consider new tech solutions that challenge the status quo. But she remains undeterred, committed to educating the industry and showing the benefits of a more streamlined, digital approach. "The mission is to educate, inform, and give people back the control they don't have right now," she explains.

Championing Women in Logistics

One of the most refreshing aspects of Wayte's leadership style is her commitment to bringing more women into the logistics sector. In an industry traditionally dominated by men, Wayte has been a trailblazer for female talent. She credits her success at XDP and now YOVOY, in part, to the strength of her team - and, notably, the number of women in leadership positions. "I'm very passionate about bringing women into logistics," she shares. "Most of my senior team are women, and that's not by design. It's because they're the best people for the role. Women bring so much to the table - multitasking, organisation, communication and emotional intelligence. These are all key qualities that make for great leaders." Wayte recognised that she had encountered gender-based challenges, especially early in her career, and felt that some industry players did not take her seriously because of her gender. But she insists that these obstacles never deterred her. "It made me more passionate about wanting to make a difference," she says. "I'm not here to prove a point about being a woman in logistics. I'm here because I'm a strong leader, and I know how to get things done."

Disrupting a Reluctant Industry

Launching YOVOY was not without its risks. For Wayte, balancing her time between two businesses - one that's been successful for 30 years and a new venture - was a significant challenge. She admits to moments of doubt but insists that she never let fear hold her back. "It's always risky doing something new because of the investment, time, and uncertainty. But I've always believed in myself. And when you have the right people around you, the risk is minimised," she says. That mindset has served her well, especially in an industry as resistant to change as logistics. Despite the industry's often slow adoption of new technologies, Wayte is confident that the future belongs to those who embrace the digital transformation happening in sectors like e-commerce. "If you don't have the tech to perform in the logistics sector, you'll get left behind," she warns. "The market is consolidating year after year, and the room for specialists -those who can offer something different - is growing."

What's Next?

Looking ahead to the next five or ten years, Wayte sees major shifts on the horizon. The logistics sector, she believes, will become increasingly tech-driven, with a focus on speed and convenience, driven by changing consumer expectations. The younger generation, accustomed to on-demand services, will demand faster and more reliable deliveries. "We're going to see a shift in the market," she predicts. "People want things now, and they're willing to pay for it. The tech is going to need to support that on-demand, urgent need for control." For Wayte, the future of logistics is not just about keeping up with technological trends; it's about staying ahead of them. She is dedicated to creating a platform that not only addresses current challenges, but anticipates future needs. "This is about being agile," she says. "If you're not willing to change and innovate, you'll get left behind." When asked what advice she would give to entrepreneurs looking to disrupt established industries, Wayte is direct: "You're going to make mistakes. You're going to get things wrong. But learn fast, and don't be shy. Be bold. Don't be afraid to make mistakes. Learn from them, but learn quickly."

The key to success in any sector is surrounding yourself with the right people - those who believe in your vision and are ready to work hard to make it happen. "It's all about the people you bring along with you," she concludes. "Build a team that's as passionate as you are, and together, you'll succeed." From steering XDP to launching YOVOY, Wayte has made a career of challenging conventions. With technology at the heart of her vision, she is not merely keeping pace with the logistics industry - she is reshaping it.