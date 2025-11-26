Following impactful participation at GISEC Global, GITEX Global, and Black Hat MEA, Datapatrol reinforces its role in shaping the region's data security and compliance landscape and continues to expand its footprint across the GCC.

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region represents an advanced model for digital-economy investment, and continues to accelerate digital transformation across all sectors. These advancements make data security a national and enterprise priority. At the same time, regulatory frameworks across the region are raising their expectations. Companies are now expected to do more when it comes to data protection. They must demonstrate, clearly and consistently, how data is being safeguarded and who has access to it. And that shift is pushing many organisations to rethink their approach and adopt security models that protect data at every point where it appears, closing the small but costly gaps that often lead to leaks.

Amid this changing landscape, Datapatrol, a leading data security and insider threat management solutions provider, continues to help organizations strengthen their internal defenses, mitigate insider threats, and ensure data remains protected wherever it's accessed.

The Human Layer: Insider Threats Management in the GCC

What was once a secondary concern behind malware and external attacks is now one of the region's most expensive and frequent cybersecurity risks: Insider Threats.

Recent regional analyses reveal that these risks are indeed a mounting concern for GCC organizations in 2025. For instance:

Insider threats cost GCC and regional businesses an average of $17.4 million per organization annually.

Internal actors are involved in about 38% of breaches, affecting sectors such as government, education, and healthcare.

The average cost of a malicious insider incident now reaches approximately $715,000.

69% of CISOs in the GCC express high concern and expect their organizations to face a material cyberattack linked to insider risk within the next 12 months.

Is this warning enough? Despite growing awareness, many organizations continue to overlook the human layer, where negligence, misuse, and lack of control usually expose sensitive data to risk. Insider incidents are more than a technical failure. They reflect a security, awareness, and accountability gap that traditional perimeter defenses can't close.

Therefore, organizations are shifting their cybersecurity strategies to target the human layer, focusing on visibility, accountability, and preventive controls that can detect, deter, and document every interaction with sensitive data. This approach aligns with a regional regulatory shift that emphasizes proactive monitoring, incident traceability, and proof of control enforcement, moving compliance from checkbox exercises to continuous assurance.

Building Cyber Resilience from the Inside Out: Datapatrol's Approach to Data Security

While insider risks continue to challenge enterprises, Datapatrol has built an innovative technology that closes the most persistent gaps and protects sensitive data wherever it is accessed, displayed, or shared. It's Digital Watermarking, a solution that embeds user-specific identifiers directly into screens and documents, making every action monitored and traceable. With every action tied back to an individual, this approach helps organizations stay ahead of insider-driven risks and meet the growing regulatory expectations emerging across the GCC and internationally.

Digital Watermarking: Strengthening Compliance and Traceability

What happens when the screen in front of an employee displays confidential data, and another device captures it?

For many organisations in the GCC, this simple scenario describes one of the most common and difficult-to-control insider-risk gaps. It's also the exact challenge Datapatrol solutions were built to address.

Providing organizations with Digital Watermarking solutions designed to close insider-risk gaps and protect sensitive information, Datapatrol empowers businesses to safeguard data across every screen, device, and user interaction. Its technologies enable organizations to:

Protect data wherever it appears, whether on desktops, laptops, mobile devices, web applications, internal portals, and even printed documents or PDFs, ensuring that sensitive information stays secure across all environments.

Trace every leak back to its source through dynamic, user-specific watermarks that embed identifiers directly into the display or document, providing clear forensic evidence in the event of misuse or unauthorised sharing.

Strengthen user awareness and deter malicious behaviour by making confidentiality visible at all times. Employees, contractors, and third parties are consistently reminded that the information they access is monitored, sensitive, and subject to compliance controls.

Support compliance with regional and global regulatory requirements by applying visible, user-linked safeguards wherever data appears. Datapatrol's solutions make every access traceable, strengthen insider-threat prevention, and help organizations prove that protective measures are active across all data touchpoints.

Together, these capabilities position Datapatrol as a trusted ally for organizations seeking to secure the human layer, reduce insider risks, and build a culture of responsible data handling across the GCC.

Datapatrol's Expanding Role in Strengthening Data Protection and Cyber Resilience Across the GCC

This year marked a milestone year for Datapatrol as it strengthened its role in supporting national data protection initiatives and compliance maturity across the GCC. The company's participation in major cybersecurity events, including GISEC Global, GITEX Global, and Black Hat MEA, highlighted its commitment to advancing cyber resilience through innovation, awareness, and collaboration. At each of these events, Datapatrol demonstrated how its innovative technology helps enterprises comply with evolving regulations while maintaining operational continuity.

Expanding Regional Presence with Strategic Partnerships

Datapatrol's growing reach reflects its commitment to fostering local partnerships and enabling secure digital environments across the region. Already well-established in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, the company has now expanded its reach into Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, and Qatar through a network of strategic alliances.

During GITEX Global 2025, Datapatrol and ZainTECH, the integrated digital solutions provider of Zain Group, announced a strategic partnership to expand advanced data security and insider-threat management capabilities in Bahrain.

The collaboration establishes a joint operational and commercial framework between the two companies to deliver end-to-end ICT and cybersecurity solutions across Bahrain, Jordan, and Iraq.

In Oman, Datapatrol has partnered with Insight Information Security LLC, a local cybersecurity firm specializing in IT-security solutions and services.

The partnership aims to equip Omani enterprises with advanced data-protection and compliance tools, enhancing security posture, operational efficiency, and alignment with national digital-security initiatives.

In Qatar, Datapatrol aligning with Mannai Corporation, a leading provider of enterprise technology and infrastructure solutions. Through this alliance, Datapatrol's solutions will now be introduced to public, financial, and private-sector organizations, supporting their efforts to strengthen data governance and compliance readiness.

Datapatrol continues to expand its presence in the GCC with a new strategic partnership with Metco, a regional ICT integrator headquartered in Kuwait. This partnership will extend Datapatrol's services and insider threat protection solutions to enterprises across Kuwait and neighboring markets, further strengthening the company's regional service delivery capabilities.

Accelerating Growth Through MSSP Ecosystem Expansion

As DataPatrol broadens its footprint across the region, Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) have become a key pillar of its expansion strategy. By working closely with leading companies, the company is ensuring its technologies are accessible to a far wider base of enterprises, regardless of size or sector.

Launched earlier this year, the company's new MSSP partner program marks a major step in making advanced data security capabilities available through regional service providers. The program began gaining traction in Saudi Arabia through Datapatrol's collaboration with NourNet, one of the Kingdom's most established ICT and cloud service providers.

These partnerships reflect Datapatrol's commitment to empowering regional service providers with the tools they need to help customers strengthen compliance, reduce insider-risk exposure, and maintain secure digital operations, even in complex, multi-environment infrastructures.

Looking ahead to 2026, DataPatrol plans to expand its regional and international presence, strengthen its partner ecosystem, and continue evolving its technologies to meet the rapidly changing cybersecurity and compliance demands. With insider risks on the rise and regulations becoming more strict worldwide, the company remains committed to supporting organizations in building resilient, secure, and accountable digital environments