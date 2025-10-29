Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Saudi Arabia's economic transformation is no longer an aspiration, it has become one of the most compelling real-time case studies in how nations can reimagine growth. Over less than a decade, the Kingdom has reshaped its economic structure, broadened participation, and built the foundations of a private sector enabled future that is both dynamic and diversified. What began as a national vision has evolved into an ecosystem that converts ambition into measurable outcomes.

At the heart of this shift lies entrepreneurship. Once a relatively narrow field of activity, it has become a national movement that attracts global attention. The government's consistent reforms, simplifying business registration, improving access to finance, and enabling venture capital, have allowed entrepreneurship to move from policy to practice. The momentum is visible in every metric: Saudi Arabia now counts 1.7 million total active commercial registrations by the end of Q3 2025, a 4% increase compared to Q2. Riyadh alone issued 49,733 commercial registrations in Q3 2025, underscoring its growing status as the capital of opportunity.

This progress has been anchored by a network of programs and partnerships that align regulation, funding, and capability building. Tomoh Program, one of the key programs of the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority (Monsha'at), has supported thousands of high-growth SMEs, with 3,170 firms joining to date. Notably, dozens of Tomoh-backed firms listed on the Parallel Market (Nomu) now have a combined market capitalization of $20 billion. The venture capital landscape reflects the same acceleration. In the first half of 2025, Saudi start-ups attracted $860 million across 114 deals, a 116% year-on-year increase, representing 56% of all VC funding in the MENA region. Even as global markets slowed, the Kingdom's

pipeline expanded, signaling confidence in its long-term fundamentals. This growth is powered by the country's deepening financial infrastructure, expanding base of accelerators, and the steady involvement of international investors who now view Riyadh as an innovation hub.

Biban Forum, organized by Monsha'at, exemplifies how a well-designed platform can translate policy into progress. More than an annual event, it has evolved into an international marketplace of ideas and capital. The latest edition welcomed 182,000 visitors from more than 150 countries, connecting entrepreneurs, investors, and policymakers in ways that translate directly into business outcomes. Agreements and launches worth $9.4 billion were announced, alongside partnerships that extend beyond funding to include mentorship, export access, and global exposure.

Building on this momentum, Biban 2025, themed "Global Destination for Opportunities," will be held in Riyadh from November 5 to 8, 2025. The forum will feature more than 10,000 investment opportunities, specialized exhibition zones, and sessions designed to accelerate collaboration between founders, investors, and global partners. It will also host the global finals of the Entrepreneurship World Cup (EWC)—one of the world's largest startup competitions—bringing together 100 finalists representing 46 countries to compete for a share of $1.5 million in cash prizes and access to guidance, funding, and international exposure. The

integration of EWC within Biban Forum reflects Saudi Arabia's commitment to connecting local

innovation with global entrepreneurship networks.

For global founders and investors, the takeaway is simple yet profound: opportunity can be engineered wherever there is vision and commitment. The Saudi story demonstrates that transformation is not a matter of chance—it is the result of design, discipline, and the conviction that entrepreneurship can accelerate a nation's future.