Tim Reid, CEO of UK Export Finance (UKEF), has congratulated Rich Clothier, Managing Director of Wyke Farms, on being named in His Majesty the King's New Year Honours List for services to sustainable agriculture and food production.

Clothier was nominated by UKEF in recognition of his leadership in sustainable farming and his success in expanding the reach of British food products worldwide. UKEF has supported Wyke Farms' international growth, helping the business reach customers in more than 160 countries.

As the UK's largest independent cheese producer, Wyke Farms is widely seen as an example of how British businesses can compete globally while leading on environmental innovation. The company operates on 100% renewable energy, setting new benchmarks for sustainability in food production.

Tim Reid, CEO at UK Export Finance, said: "I want to congratulate Rich on this thoroughly deserved honour. As a third-generation cheesemaker, Rich continues a tradition of producing cheddar locally that started in 1861. Wyke Farms employs 360 people in Somerset and exports around the world whilst making significant innovations in sustainable food production. Rich's commitment to combining traditional craftsmanship with cutting-edge sustainability makes him an exemplary ambassador for British business."