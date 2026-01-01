Exporter Named in King's 2026 New Year's Honours List A New Year's honour awarded to UKEF customer

By Entrepreneur UK Staff

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Shutterstock

Tim Reid, CEO of UK Export Finance (UKEF), has congratulated Rich Clothier, Managing Director of Wyke Farms, on being named in His Majesty the King's New Year Honours List for services to sustainable agriculture and food production.

Clothier was nominated by UKEF in recognition of his leadership in sustainable farming and his success in expanding the reach of British food products worldwide. UKEF has supported Wyke Farms' international growth, helping the business reach customers in more than 160 countries.

As the UK's largest independent cheese producer, Wyke Farms is widely seen as an example of how British businesses can compete globally while leading on environmental innovation. The company operates on 100% renewable energy, setting new benchmarks for sustainability in food production.

Tim Reid, CEO at UK Export Finance, said: "I want to congratulate Rich on this thoroughly deserved honour. As a third-generation cheesemaker, Rich continues a tradition of producing cheddar locally that started in 1861. Wyke Farms employs 360 people in Somerset and exports around the world whilst making significant innovations in sustainable food production. Rich's commitment to combining traditional craftsmanship with cutting-edge sustainability makes him an exemplary ambassador for British business."

Most Popular

See all
Money & Finance

Founders Obsess Over Cash Flow — But There's a Threat That's Even More Dangerous

There's a silent business risk every entrepreneur underestimates, and it can shut you down faster than a cash crunch.

By Andres Tovar
Innovation

It's Time to Rethink Research and Development. Here's What Must Change.

R&D can't live in a lab anymore. Today's leaders fuse science, strategy, sustainability and people to turn discovery into real-world value.

By Anantha Desikan
Fundraising

4 Trends In Fundraising That Will Impact the Future of Philanthropy

Increasing the success of your nonprofit requires you to adapt to changes.

By Peter Daisyme
Business News

Still Debating a 9-to-5 vs. Side Hustle? That's the Wrong Question to Ask

In today's uncertain job market, relying on a single income stream can feel risky — that's why more professionals are embracing a hybrid career.

By Laura Briggs
Health & Wellness

10 Habits That Will Completely Transform Your Life and Business in 2026

The best habits aren't about optimization. They're about sustainability, resilience and showing up as the healthiest, happiest version of you

By Elisette Carlson
Business News

Walmart Sales Are Up. Here's Why That Matters.

New quarterly results show Walmart winning in a holiday season many analysts expect to be soft.

By Jonathan Small