What began with homemade scrubs at a market stall has grown into one of the UK's fastest-growing beauty brands. In this interview, Susie Ma reflects on the challenges, decisions, and values that have shaped Tropic Skincare's evolution into a purpose-driven business. Entrepreneur UK sits down with the female founder to find our more...

You went from selling homemade scrubs at a market stall to running one of the UK's fastest-growing beauty brands - when did you first realise Tropic could become something much bigger?

It was never one single moment, but rather a growing realisation that what we were building had the power to inspire real change. In those early days at my little market stall, I saw how people lit up when they discovered how natural, freshly made skincare could transform not only their skin but how they felt about themselves. That spark of confidence was contagious - customers would return with friends, and those friends would bring more.

That's when I knew this was about far more than scrubs or skincare - it was about empowerment. As Tropic grew and our Ambassador community began sharing that same passion, it became clear we could redefine what beauty means: a movement built on purpose, people, and planet. I realised Tropic could be proof that business can be a powerful force for good - that commercial success and positive impact don't just coexist, they can amplify one another.

What did working with Lord Sugar teach you about business that still shapes how you operate today?

It was a huge boost to my confidence when Lord Sugar chose to invest in Tropic when I was just 21 - it reaffirmed that I was building something with real potential. Working with him for over a decade reinforced what I already believed: that passion and purpose are powerful, but they have to be grounded in strong commercial foundations. I've always been meticulous about understanding the numbers and making decisions with both creativity and clarity, and our partnership strengthened that instinct.

That balance - between heart and head, purpose and performance - continues to guide how I lead Tropic today. It's what's enabled us to grow a brand that goes beyond beauty, creating positive impact while thriving commercially.

After buying back full ownership of Tropic, how did it feel to take back the reins - and what changed in your vision or leadership from that point on?

Taking back full ownership of Tropic in 2023 was one of the most emotional and empowering moments of my journey so far. Owning 100% of Tropic again wasn't just about business independence - it was about creative and ethical independence too. It marked the start of a new chapter: one where we could show that a beauty business can be both a force for good and a model of commercial success.

I've always been incredibly grateful for Lord Sugar's investment and everything I learned along the way, but stepping back into full ownership gave me the freedom to dream even bigger - to lead with pure intention. It allowed me to move faster, innovate more boldly, and make decisions that always come back to our core values: doing good beyond beauty, putting people and planet first, and creating products that genuinely change how people feel in their skin.

What challenges or biases have you faced as a young female founder in the UK, and how have you navigated them?

I started my business when I was just 15, standing behind a little stall at Greenwich Market with my homemade body scrubs. At that age - and as a young girl - I was constantly underestimated. Market managers didn't take me seriously, I was often given the worst spots, and suppliers brushed me off. Later, when I was 21 and ready to move production out of my mum's kitchen, manufacturers refused to work with me because we were "too small."



But every "no" became fuel. Instead of letting rejection stop me, I found another way. I showed up earlier and earlier at markets, proving through action that I wasn't going anywhere - eventually, that earned me one of the best pitches. And when no manufacturer would take us on, I decided to do it myself. We built our own lab and started making everything in-house - something that turned out to be one of the best decisions for our business, because it gave us full control over quality, ethics, and innovation.



Those early challenges shaped who I am as a founder. They taught me that when doors don't open for you, sometimes you're meant to build your own. Being underestimated as a young woman taught me resilience, resourcefulness, and the importance of staying true to your vision - even when others can't see it yet.

What's one decision you made that felt risky at the time but ended up being a turning point for the business?

Without a doubt, it was deciding to build our own direct-selling model and empower Ambassadors to represent Tropic. At the time, it felt like a huge leap - we were stepping away from traditional retail routes and creating a completely people-powered model. We started with just 400 customers who became our founding Ambassadors, and it required almost every penny we had to build the software, products, and tools to make it work. It truly was all or nothing.



But deep down, I knew that beauty is most powerful when it's personal. I didn't just want to sell products - I wanted to create a brand that changed lives, giving people the confidence, community, and opportunity to build something of their own. That belief guided me through the uncertainty, and it transformed everything.



What once felt like the biggest risk became the heartbeat of our business. Today, thousands of women and men across the UK share products they love, earn income on their own terms, and build real communities. That decision reminded me that true innovation doesn't always come from technology - sometimes it comes from human connection.



Now, I'm incredibly proud to say that what started with 400 founding Ambassadors has grown into a family of over 38,000 across the UK - all sharing the same purpose and passion that inspired this journey in the first place.

Looking ahead, what kind of impact do you hope Tropic - and your own story - will have on the next generation of UK entrepreneurs?

My greatest hope is that Tropic's journey shows future entrepreneurs that business can be a powerful force for good - that you never have to choose between purpose and profit. We donate 10% of all profits to charities and good causes, but beyond that, I want young people to see that success isn't just measured by numbers. It's about the positive ripple effect you create in the world around you.



When I started Tropic, I was just a teenager with a homemade scrub and a belief that nature holds the answers. If my story inspires even one person to take that first step - to trust their vision, stay true to their values, and build something meaningful that gives back - that would be the greatest legacy I could ever ask for.



I also hope it encourages more women, especially young women, to take up space in business. To know that leadership can be kind, human, and deeply impactful - and still deliver extraordinary results. The future of entrepreneurship should be diverse, inclusive, and driven by compassion, because that's where true innovation lives.