Brandon Dawson has never fit the mould. Labeled early as unlikely to accomplish much, he went on to build companies that shattered industry benchmarks - including Audigy Group's $151m debt-free exit at 77X EBITDA. Today, as co-founder of 10X Health, he's applying that same obsession with systems, people, and performance to a global wellness brand redefining what health optimisation can be. In this Entrepreneur UK interview, Dawson shares the lessons that shaped him, the mistakes that stall most entrepreneurs, and the opportunities he sees in a wellness world hungry for precision.

From working on your family's walnut farm to building a $151m exit, what was the biggest lesson you learned early on that helped you scale businesses?

From grinding on my family's five-acre walnut farm as a grounded 16-year-old kid who hated every second of it, to bootstrapping Audigy Group and exiting for $151m at 77X EBITDA - without a dime of debt or outside capital - that journey taught me everything. The biggest lesson I learned early on? Scale isn't about working harder; it's about leveraging other people and systems to multiply what works. I didn't touch a single walnut that day - I hired my classmates, paid them fairly, priced it right, and turned a punishment into profit. That's the power of delegation and value creation. If you're still doing everything yourself, you're capping your potential. Scale through people, prove the model, then explode it.

You were once voted least likely to succeed - how did that experience shape your mindset and drive as an entrepreneur?

That lit a fire that still burns today. It shaped my entire mindset - turned doubt into rocket fuel. I refused to let anyone's low expectations define me. It drove me to prove not just to them, but to myself, that limits are bullshit if you commit to growth. As an entrepreneur, that rejection became my edge: relentless drive, zero excuses, and a hunger to outperform everyone who doubted me. It's why I ring bells on Wall Street at 29, build nine-figure exits, and now help thousands do the same. Use the hate as motivation - turn "least likely" into "most unstoppable."

Building 10X Health has been a major success - what's the key difference between scaling a business in the medical space vs. other industries?

Building 10X Health has been explosive - we took a $1.8m business and scaled it to projected $125m in four years, now pushing global with REVIV in 46 countries. The key difference in the medical/wellness space versus other industries? Regulation and compliance are beasts - fragmentation and micro service companies have little to no systems integrated, hardly any infrastructure, and delivering a personal experience isn't the typical approach to healthcare. There are also a lot of headwinds with market leading companies that have solutions "one size fits all" drugs, pills, etc seem to be the solution for masses but have huge personal consequences.

On top of that, if you really want to drive value in a human's life everything has to be precise, data-backed, safe, effective and integrative into each person's life. Then patented, like our genetic testing, precision supplements, IV's etc. But that's the real advantage: barriers keep amateurs out, and when you nail precision personalization (DNA, bloodwork, gut health etc,) loyalty explodes. In other industries, it's often about speed; here, it's trust and science. We focus on outcomes - people feeling superhuman - not hype.

With your focus on helping others scale their businesses, what's the number one mistake you see entrepreneurs make when growing their companies?

The number one mistake I see entrepreneurs make when growing? They stay the hero in their own story too long. They micro-manage, hoard control, and try to do it all instead of building systems, teams, and structures that run without them. I've coached tens of thousands business owners - 97% fail over 10 years, and only a micro percent hit $100m or more because they hit breakpoints and don't evolve from founder to CEO. You need discipline, accountability, and to align everyone on vision. Stop being the bottleneck. Hire A-players, empower them, and get out of the way. That's how you 10X.

10X Health has worked with global brands like REVIV and A-list celebrities - how did you position your business to stand out in such a competitive space?

10X Health stands out in this crowded wellness game because we're not selling fads or averages - we're precision everything. Genetic tests, blood panels, personalized supplements, precision supplements, precision IV's, Peptides, cellular therapies etc, some even with your name on them, like IV therapies or precision supplementation and protocols backed by triple-peer-reviewed research. We've served over 250,000 people, gone viral on The Kardashians with Hailey Bieber raving about our anti-aging stuff to Kendall Jenner, and partnered with global players like REVIV for 3m+ therapies delivered. We position as the future: data-driven, personalized optimization that makes you perform like a machine. Celebrities and A-listers flock because it works - no guesswork, just results. In a sea of noise, precision wins.

Having built and exited multiple companies, what advice would you give to UK-based entrepreneurs looking to exit successfully and maximize their business value?

To UK-based entrepreneurs eyeing a big exit: Build for value, not just revenue. I've exited multiple times - $151m on Audigy alone at 77X profit. Advice? Bootstrap if you can to retain control - never give up equity cheap. Structure from day one for scalability: systems, KPIs, recurring revenue. Know your numbers cold - buyers pay multiples on earnings, not always top-line. Surround with pros who've done it (not advisors who haven't). And time it right - don't sell emotionally. Maximize by outperforming peers 3-15X, like we teach at Cardone Ventures. UK market's tough with regs, but focus on IP, global reach (like our REVIV JV), and clean books. Model winners who've exited big - copy, don't reinvent.

With your business now turning over £100 million+ a year, what's next for 10X Health, and what areas do you see as untapped opportunities in the wellness industry?

We're crushing it-changing the world on leading precision nutrition globally. Expanding UAE, UK via REVIV, and beyond in 46 other countries changing and adding value to the lives of humans. What's next? Global domination: Collaborating with the smartest market leaders, bringing precision-based lifestyle to each human diversifying through clinics, telemedicine, partnerships, affiliations, Governments, etc. AI-driven protocols everywhere. Untapped in wellness? Precision longevity - using genetics to prevent disease before it starts, not react. Human optimization, and recovery tech. The industry's stuck on averages; we're mapping humans individually. Biohacking for the masses, not just elites. We're pulling 2035 tech to now - watch us 10X human potential worldwide. If you're not optimising precisely, you're obsolete. Let's build billions together.