New analysis published today shows that UK researchers supported by the Horizon programme produced more ambitious projects and achieved greater academic impact than those without backing from the world's largest international research scheme.

The figures, commissioned by the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT), reveal that British researchers were more likely to see complex projects through to completion and make significant contributions to their fields when funded by Horizon. The analysis focuses on the UK's participation in Horizon 2020, the predecessor to Horizon Europe.

The findings come as the UK marks two years since rejoining Horizon Europe, an £80bn global research and innovation programme. Ministers say the results underline the programme's importance to the government's mission of national renewal, with research breakthroughs spanning healthcare, clean energy, agriculture and technology.

Horizon-backed projects have contributed to improvements in diabetes management, the development of new farming techniques aimed at reducing food costs, and advances in clean energy and science-based innovation.

The government says it is now looking to strengthen collaboration with key European partners, including Spain and Germany, in the year ahead to maximise the benefits of Horizon Europe for UK scientists, researchers and businesses.

Officials added that continued participation in Horizon Europe will be critical to ensuring UK innovation remains globally competitive and delivers real-world benefits for people and the economy. The report commissioned by the DSIT, has found that UK researchers secured €7.8bn in funding through nearly 11,000 projects in H2020, which ran from 2014-2020.

UK Science Minister Lord Vallance said: "Better Type 1 diabetes care and more productive farming techniques are just some of the breakthroughs made possible by the UK's past involvement in Horizon. Today, the programme is supporting innovators whose ideas are set to boost economic growth and improve our public services. This new evidence shows why it is so crucial that we support our brilliant scientists, researchers and businesses to seize the opportunities Horizon offers. In 2026 we'll continue doing just that."

European Commissioner for Startups, Research and Innovation, Katerina Zaharieva said: "2 years ago, the United Kingdom associated to Horizon Europe and this has already led to many fascinating new research projects. We welcome UK researchers in all pillars of Horizon Europe, including the collaborative projects with researchers from across the continent. I saw this fruitful collaboration in action during my visit to the UK last year and hope to see even more next time I come."