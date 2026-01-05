Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Seedlip, Sylva, and his other ventures aren't just about replacing alcohol - they're about creating entirely new categories. Branson's goal is simple: to offer something complex and satisfying without the booze. Branson's approach is rooted in a family history of agriculture and timber that spans nine generations. But it's his unconventional, patient process that has defined his success. "I've never started with a business idea," he says. "It's always been about experimenting, listening, spotting patterns, and trusting my gut." His ventures don't come from market research or strategic planning - they emerge from curiosity and the pursuit of something that's missing. "My family has been in agriculture and timber for over 300 years," he explains. "This legacy of problem-solving and doing things differently is at the heart of everything I do." Branson's work doesn't rush to fill gaps in the market; instead, he asks what's missing and why.

Creating New Categories

Seedlip, the world's first distilled non-alcoholic spirit, wasn't born from a desire to enter drinks culture - it came from noticing a void. "Seedlip was born from my experiments with herbs, a little copper still, and a book from 1651 called 'The Art of Distillation.'" At the time, there were no sophisticated, alcohol-free options. Branson didn't follow consumer behavior- he reframed it. This pattern continued with SEASN, Branson's 0.0% cocktail bitters. The project began not from a business strategy but from necessity. "I was asked to create recipes for the World's 50 Best Bar Awards, but all the bitters contained alcohol," Branson recalls. "So, I spent years making over 80 different plant extracts." It wasn't just play - it was a deep dive into what was missing in a market dominated by alcohol-heavy ingredients. Branson's most recent venture, Sylva, pushes this philosophy even further. It's a line of aged non-alcoholic spirits made from wood - designed to be sipped slowly like whisky. "Sylva takes my love of trees and process to the extreme," Branson says. "We're discovering how much flavour is actually in wood, using a pioneering distillation and maturation process to create non-alcoholic spirits." Sylva is more than just a drink. It's an argument: that flavour doesn't need to rely on alcohol, and that time can be honoured without intoxication as its carrier. It reflects Branson's dedication to restraint and patience.

The Myth of the Formula

Despite the cohesion across his brands, Branson resists the idea of a replicable formula. "I wish I had an easy formula! Seedlip took two years to create, SEASN took seven, and Sylva took 12." For Branson, a crucial part of the process is the brief. A well-defined brief isn't just about what the brand should be, but what it shouldn't be. "If you're struggling to define your brand, I find it helpful to define first what you aren't. Design is about honouring the product, translating it into an aesthetic that doesn't let it down but does distill down what's important." Branson's designs don't exist for decoration - they're a means of expressing the brand's core philosophy. Seedlip's guiding mantra was "The Art of Nature," while Sylva's muse is "Aesop in Japan." These references are meant to guide, not embellish.

The Hidden 20%

In 2022, Branson was diagnosed with autism and ADHD. This revelation reframed not only his understanding of himself, but of leadership and neurodiversity in the workplace. "I was amazed at how much unnecessary suffering there is due to a lack of understanding and support for neurodivergent people," he says. The diagnosis led to the creation of The Hidden 20%, a media-led neurodiversity charity. Its mission is to educate and change perceptions around ADHD, autism, and dyslexia. "Our aim is to break the cycle of shame and suffering for neurodivergent people by using media to change perception," Branson explains. The charity has already built a community of 150,000 people and reaches 3m people a week globally. Branson's commitment to neurodiversity extends into how he builds his teams. "I've learned a lot about my brain in the last few years," he says. "I'm always trying to harness my strengths and improve on my challenges." Branson's businesses and charity are intentionally neuro-inclusive, with a focus on creating environments where neurodivergent employees can thrive. "I'm curious about how my colleagues work best," he says. "What adjustments can we make? When we're open about how we work, it creates a culture of safety and curiosity."

Making Space for What Comes Next

Across Seedlip, SEASN, Sylva, and The Hidden 20%, a common thread runs through each of Branson's ventures: restraint, patience, and an unwavering commitment to meaning. He's not building businesses to fill a market need; he's creating space for new rituals, new identities, and new ways of thinking. Branson's work suggests that the most radical thing an entrepreneur can do today is slow down, listen, and trust what doesn't yet have a category. Perhaps that's why his ideas feel inevitable only in hindsight. They were always there - someone just had to notice. What would 2026 Ben tell 2016 Ben about navigating success, pressure, and purpose? "Strap in, feet on the floor, head in the clouds, keep going, you're in for the ride of your life!"