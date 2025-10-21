Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Adam Kamani, CEO and founder of Kamani Property Group, is no stranger to bold moves. Raised in a famously entrepreneurial family and known for amassing over 1m Instagram followers, he is now carving out a new chapter in Dubai - and bringing a wave of UK investors with him. In conversation with Entrepreneur UK, Kamani shares what's driving his next chapter.

What inspired you to start your business?

I think growing up in a super entrepreneurial family definitely inspired me to try and be my own boss one day. It all started at home and my upbringing. It became second nature just to be talking about business at the dinner table.

What was your biggest challenge and how did you overcome it?

My biggest challenge has always been myself. I'm my own worse critique. I used to worry what everyone thought of me, how they perceived me etc. I put a certain level of expectation on myself and I realised I was trying to do what made others happy. Over time I realised why do I care about other people's judgement on me?! From that day on I started acting in my own best interest and what was right for me and things started to change. My mindset changed. You have to take care of yourself first. It starts to fall into place after that.

How did you secure your initial finding?

I've always had an interested in hotels/ properties. So for me, naturally I was going to do that. I just had to figure out what made me stand out and better than the competition. You start learning and shaping your path along the way. No-one has it all figured out on day 1.

How do you handle failure or setbacks?

I used to let it eat away in my head. And don't get me wrong, sometimes now when things haven't gone the way I thought, it still bothers me. The truth is, if I'm confident enough in my own ability then there's no reason why I can't overcome a setback. The motivation to go out and prove people wrong is enough for me to look at a failure and learn from it to be better next time.

What advice would you give to someone starting their own business?

Stay in your lane, be the best in knowledge, network with people and learn information. Listen to it, but don't use it as gospel. Everything is constantly evolving so don't be afraid to manoeuvre things. Lastly, don't let other people's opinions on you dictate how you do your own business.

How do you stay motivated during tough times?

For me it's my family. We recently moved to Dubai and that's a big move in itself. Making sure my family are settled and happy is key to our next steps in our journey. I'm now heavily involved in Kamani Living which is redefining the way the real estate agency works out here. It's given me a huge motivation to be a success and work smarter especially in a new country where I am starting over again. However, my past experiences in work will help me get there faster. I have full confidence in the business, the people around me and most of all myself.