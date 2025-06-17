Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When Alexandra Wood launched her bespoke tailoring brand Alexandra Wood Bespoke, she had no big backers or industry connections - just a fierce focus on quality and client care. From juggling cash flow to building a reputation stitch by stitch, her journey reveals what it really takes to grow a start-up in the UK fashion world. She shares more with Entrepreneur UK:

1. What were the biggest challenges you faced when starting your business, and how did you overcome them?

One of the biggest challenges was building credibility and trust without an established brand or extensive resources. I had to prove my value through the quality of my work alone. I overcame this by focusing relentlessly on delivering exceptional service and results, building word-of-mouth recommendations one client at a time. Another challenge was navigating the financial pressures of early-stage growth, managing cash flow while reinvesting back into the business. I overcame it by staying lean, being disciplined with spending, and finding creative ways to market myself without large budgets.

2. How did you identify and seize opportunities in the early stages of your start-up?

Opportunities often came from listening carefully to what clients were struggling with and positioning myself as the solution. I didn't wait for the "perfect" moment; I offered services even when they were still being refined, letting real-world feedback shape them. I also built strong relationships, networked constantly, and stayed open to collaborations, which helped doors open in unexpected ways.

3. What do you wish you had known about the UK start-up ecosystem before you began?

I wish I had known how valuable it is to seek out mentors and supportive communities early on. The UK start-up ecosystem can seem competitive and overwhelming at first, but there are incredible networks and resources available if you know where to look. I also wish I had realised sooner that you don't need to do everything yourself; there's power in building the right team and partnerships from the beginning.

4. Looking back, what's the one piece of advice you'd give to founders just starting out in the UK's start-up scene?

Be crystal clear about your value proposition and stay focused on solving real problems for your ideal clients. It's easy to get distracted by trends, funding rounds, or comparisons, but the businesses that succeed are the ones that stay rooted in serving their customers exceptionally well. Stay patient, stay persistent, and don't be afraid to seek help — you're building something meaningful, and it takes time.

