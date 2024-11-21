Adrian Murphy shares his insights on what trends, resilience, and innovation will fuel the next wave of UK entrepreneurship in 2025.

Adrian Murphy, CEO of Murphy Wealth, a Glasgow based wealth management firm, predicts that 2025 will be the year UK entrepreneurs break free from uncertainty, leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), stability, and a fresh sense of purpose to make their mark in a thriving market.

What trends do you expect to drive UK entrepreneurship in 2025?

It may be more hope than expectation, but I think it's realistic that a sense of stability will drive UK entrepreneurship forward. Over the last few years, uncertainty — whether due to budgets, elections, or global events — has been a major brake on activity. But with many major elections behind us and the rules of the game more defined, there's now an opportunity for businesses to adapt and grow.

We're also moving toward a lower-inflation, lower-interest-rate environment, which will likely lead to more disposable income in people's pockets. This, in turn, should unlock growth opportunities for entrepreneurs. I also foresee a resurgence in private equity activity and deal-making, which has been sluggish due to recent economic volatility.

How are you preparing for economic changes in the new year?

The truth is, you can't predict the future, so we aren't making specific preparations. We've weathered enough turmoil in recent years — from Brexit to the pandemic— and our focus has been on building resilience into our business model.

While there's uncertainty about what might happen across the pond, particularly post-US election, the day-to-day reality for most UK businesses won't shift dramatically. The key is to stay agile and focus on what you can control. You adapt as things unfold, but you don't stop moving forward.

What sustainability initiatives will you focus on in 2025?

Sustainability remains a critical focus, but one of the biggest challenges is the reliability of data in sustainable investing. To make any decision, we need a systematic, evidence-based approach. For us, that means evaluating where the data is robust and applying it thoughtfully to lower-carbon portfolios.

Beyond investments, the most significant changes come from individual behaviour. Achieving some version of net zero requires choices — not just as businesses but as consumers.

What challenges do you foresee with talent management in 2025?

Talent management will face similar challenges to 2024, particularly as employees' expectations evolve. We've had to adapt to meet the needs of a new generation entering the workforce. Treating people as individuals — offering clear pathways and development opportunities — is more important than ever.

Employment law changes could also complicate things. We've heard from many business owners that uncertainty in this area is making them think twice about hiring. Despite this, we're investing in growth and have developed a robust talent development programme to bring graduates into the fold.

Interestingly, the larger players in our industry have scaled back their hiring programmes, which has been to our benefit. Candidates today value our Human First™ approach — they want to feel heard, have influence, and make an impact. It's not just about money; it's about purpose. We've created an environment that aligns with those values.

How will AI and automation impact your business strategy next year?

AI and automation are game-changers for our industry. They can take over time-consuming manual tasks, enabling our team to focus on what really matters: building human relationships, mentoring, and working closely with clients.

One of our biggest challenges as a regulated business is compliance — it's labour-intensive and full of inefficiencies. By integrating AI and automation, we aim to reduce these pain points, save time, and lower costs, all while enhancing our ability to grow. For example, we're exploring technology to improve customer service and streamline operations, so our team isn't stuck on hold with providers like Standard Life for 45 minutes.

AI also opens doors for entrepreneurship. If you're not embracing it, you're already behind. At the very least, businesses should be exploring how AI can be applied to their operations. Those that do will unlock the opportunities.

If you could make one bold prediction about UK entrepreneurship in 2025, what would it be and why?

UK entrepreneurship will thrive. Despite the noise in the background — economic or political — entrepreneurs are incredibly adaptive. Every day, we meet smart, resilient people who see opportunities even in challenging times.

In Glasgow, for instance, initiatives like the Smart Things Accelerator Centre (STAC) are building a vibrant ecosystem of innovation. From AI to deep tech there's a wave of groundbreaking technologies poised to emerge from these hubs. Centres of excellence like this will shape the next decade of UK entrepreneurship.

