A new government-backed Marine Recovery Fund has been announced, aimed at restoring marine habitats while accelerating the rollout of offshore wind projects capable of generating enough electricity to power two cities the size of London.

The fund, unveiled on Wednesday, will allow offshore wind developers to pay into a central, government-run scheme to deliver environmental compensation measures designed to protect and restore Britain's marine ecosystems. Ministers say the approach will help resolve long-standing tensions between the need for rapid renewable energy expansion and the protection of marine biodiversity.

Britain's seas support a wide range of wildlife, from seabirds nesting along coastal cliffs to dolphins, porpoises and large shoals of fish offshore. The fund is intended to support the extension of existing marine protected areas and the designation of new ones, with a focus on safeguarding sensitive seabed habitats.

Officials say the measures funded could include targeted wildlife interventions, such as rat control to protect vulnerable seabird populations and the creation of offshore artificial nesting sites for species including kittiwakes.

Alongside its environmental aims, the Marine Recovery Fund is expected to unlock up to 19 gigawatts of offshore wind capacity in the near term. The government says this would make a significant contribution towards its goal of delivering clean power by 2030, while strengthening energy security and reducing exposure to volatile fossil fuel markets. The announcement comes as ministers seek to accelerate renewable energy infrastructure while addressing growing concerns about the cumulative environmental impact of offshore development.

Marine Minister Emma Hardy said: "We're building the next generation of clean, homegrown power and boosting marine life through the Marine Recovery Fund. Offshore wind is pivotal to achieving Net Zero by 2050 and driving growth as part of our Plan for Change. Driving nature recovery and protecting the ecosystems that call Britain's seas home is not a trade-off against clean energy, but a condition of delivery. This approach creates a win-win by unlocking clean power through faster decisions and protecting our seas and extraordinary wildlife. Offshore wind forms the backbone of the government's plans to deliver its clean power mission as part of its Plan for Change, as well as driving growth by generating investment and reigniting industrial heartlands with thousands of jobs."

RenewableUK's Head of Offshore Wind Celestia Godbehere said: "As responsible developers, the offshore wind industry has been working closely with our colleagues at Defra and nature conservation organisations for many years to establish this groundbreaking fund and we're very pleased to see this milestone achieved. The Marine Recovery Fund, paid for by offshore wind farm developers, will enhance the protection of wildlife in our seas by enabling more co-ordinated measures to be taken over much wider areas of seabed, across multiple offshore wind projects being developed by different companies. This system will also provide greater certainty and clarity for wind farm developers as we plan, build and operate projects generating clean power in harmony with our rich marine biodiversity."