The world of real estate has long been a competitive arena of bricks and mortar, with developers aiming to leave their mark in the form of glittering towers or sprawling urban landscapes. But in a rapidly evolving industry, Ali Al Gebely, the founder and chairman of ONE Development, a UAE based real estate company focused on creating intelligent, sustainable communities that blend technology, design and culture to shape the future of urban living, is trying something different.

He isn't just constructing buildings - he's creating communities, environments, and, perhaps most notably, an entire way of life. ONE Development is not just about capitalising on market opportunities.It's about building with intent - anticipating and responding to the evolving needs of future communities. When asked about his inspiration for entering the real estate sector, Al Gebely answers with a conviction that reflects his broader philosophy: "Our story begins with a simple purpose - to add value to everyday life." This guiding principle is at the core of everything he does. His company's projects, spanning from the iconic Laguna Residence in Dubai to the DO New Cairo in Egypt, are infused with this sense of purpose. They aren't just developments; they are meticulously crafted spaces that respond to the changing needs of how we live, work, and connect. "Real estate, to me, is about understanding those needs and creating spaces that truly respond to them," he says.

Shaping Tomorrow's Cities

In an era where the boundaries between technology and daily life are increasingly blurred, Al Gebely is at the forefront of a new wave in real estate, where smart design and human needs come together to shape the cities of the future. At ONE Development, technology is not an afterthought - it's woven into the very fabric of their designs. Whether it's integrating AI to enhance daily living or incorporating wellness and sustainability into every building, Al Gebely believes in anticipating what people need before they even realise it themselves.

"My leadership philosophy is built on transparency, structure, and agility," says Al Gebely, explaining how he approaches both the management of his company and the real estate projects it produces. Transparency means aligning his team with a shared vision; structure brings discipline and accountability; and agility enables the company to move quickly in a volatile market. This approach has led to ONE Development becoming a prominent name in a very short period of time. Al Gebely attributes his company's rapid rise to the 'clear vision' driving every aspect of the business. His background with Al Gebely Holding, a family-owned business with over 40 years of industry experience, has provided him with a solid foundation of discipline, innovation, and long-term thinking.

DO Hotels: A Game-Changer in Hospitality

Perhaps one of the most defining moments in Al Gebely's career so far was the launch of DO Hotels, a ground-breaking hospitality concept that merges AI, music, and wellness into a unique offering. This development represents a new frontier in both real estate and hospitality. Al Gebely views it as more than just growth for his company; it's a bold move to challenge industry norms. "A pivotal moment in my career was leading ONE Development's regional expansion and launching DO Hotels, the world's first themed hospitality brand that integrates AI, music, and wellness," Al Gebely reflects. "It represented more than growth; it was proof of how speed and conviction can redefine industries."

In a world where digital transformation is fast becoming a necessity, Al Gebely's ability to bring AI into the hospitality space shows just how adaptable the real estate sector can be. It's a far cry from the traditional approach to hotel developments, instead focusing on integrating technology and lifestyle seamlessly. "It was inspiring to see how seamlessly creativity, technology, and lifestyle could coexist in real estate. That experience reaffirmed my belief that progress belongs to those who move first and move with purpose."

The True Meaning of Real Estate

For Al Gebely, real estate has a deeper purpose than mere financial gain. In a time when the business world is often critiqued for its pursuit of profits above all else, Al Gebely stands as an outlier. His focus is on creating lasting impact - both for the people who live and work in the spaces he develops, and for the broader urban environments in which those spaces are embedded. In an industry increasingly under pressure to embrace sustainability and responsible development, Al Gebely's commitment to purpose-driven work is refreshing. "Purpose begins with impact," he says. "It's about contributing to something larger than your own organization while shaping progress that improves how people live, think, and connect."

At ONE Development, this purpose is translated into every project, from the AI-powered Laguna Residence in Dubai to the DO New Cairo project, which introduces ONE Development's hospitality model into Egypt. Al Gebely's vision is clear: it's not just about creating physical structures but about fostering community and well-being - things that go far beyond the concrete and steel of typical development.

The Role of Sustainability and Technology

Al Gebely sees sustainability as an inherent part of modern real estate. This isn't just a passing trend, but an integral aspect of future developments. "We use modular construction to reduce waste, AI-driven systems to improve efficiency, and smart infrastructure to enhance daily living," he explains. These are not buzzwords to him; these are tangible, strategic approaches that are changing the way real estate is developed, marketed, and lived in. This holistic view extends to how ONE Development's projects are designed with long-term sustainability in mind. It's not just about meeting today's needs, but ensuring that these developments are resilient and relevant in the face of future challenges.

Whether it's integrating renewable energy into buildings or designing green spaces that promote well-being, sustainability isn't an afterthought in ONE Development's plans - it's embedded in their DNA. But sustainability isn't just about energy-efficient buildings; it's also about creating people-centric spaces. The smart systems built into Laguna Residence, for instance, are designed not only to conserve energy but to improve the quality of life for residents. Whether it's through controlling temperature, lighting, or even the use of shared community spaces, Al Gebely's approach ensures that technology is always working toward improving human experience. "Every element, from its AI-enabled infrastructure to its sustainable design approach, reflects our commitment to anticipating how people want to live - not just today, but in the years ahead," he adds.

Real Estate as a Tool for Community Building

While many developers focus on profits, Al Gebely sees real estate as a powerful tool to build strong communities. In his eyes, the most successful developments are those that not only offer a place to live but actively contribute to the social fabric of a city or region.

"Whether in business, design, or leadership, purpose means leaving things better than you found them and ensuring that growth benefits more than just the bottom line," he explains. "In real estate, that translates into creating environments that move people forward. It is not only about building structures but designing spaces that foster culture, connection, and sustainability. Every project should create lasting value by improving quality of life and setting new standards for how cities evolve." In a sense, ONE Development is more than just a real estate firm. It's a social innovator. By focusing on creating intelligent, integrated communities, Al Gebely is laying the foundation for a new kind of urban living - one where residents are connected not only by shared space but also by shared values.

The Future: Smart Cities and Global Expansion

Looking forward, Al Gebely has grand ambitions for ONE Development. In the next five years, he envisions the company becoming a global player, with a significant presence in markets across the Middle East, Europe, and beyond. "London, China, and Saudi Arabia represent the next frontiers of opportunity," he notes. "We are focused on building an international brand that carries regional values and translates them into developments that resonate on a global stage."

Al Gebely's strategy is grounded in understanding local cultures and socioeconomic needs while adapting these insights to global markets. His eye on markets like Egypt and Saudi Arabia speaks to his broader understanding of urban transformation and his belief that real estate development can be a key driver of social change. As for the broader implications of his work, Al Gebely isn't just aiming to create individual successes but to set a precedent for the real estate industry. By integrating AI, sustainability, and community-driven design, he is shaping a model for the future - one where developments are not just financially profitable but socially and environmentally responsible.

Guiding the Next Generation

Al Gebely's advice to aspiring developers is rooted in purpose, not prestige. "Stay driven by impact, not position," he says. "Move with speed, think with clarity, and never lose sight of the bigger picture." For him, success isn't about titles or accolades, but about creating meaningful change and shaping the future of cities. As his company continues to expand, this mindset - prioritising vision, impact, and strategy - serves as a blueprint for the next generation of developers who will redefine real estate. "Real estate is not only about building structures but about shaping life itself," he asserts. Those who grasp this philosophy, he believes, will lead the future of urban development.