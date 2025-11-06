Qatar Tourism and Forbes Travel Guide Sign MoU at WTM London 2025 The agreement aims to elevate service standards and advance excellence across Qatar's hospitality sector.

Forbes MoU

Qatar Tourism and Forbes Travel Guide signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the first day of the World Travel Market (WTM) 2025 in London, creating a framework for collaboration to enhance service excellence across Qatar's hospitality sector. The signing ceremony was attended by Mr. Omar Al Jaber, Chief of the Tourism Development Sector at Qatar Tourism, and Mr. Hermann Elgar, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide.

Under the partnership, Qatar Tourism and Forbes Travel Guide will work together to position Qatar as a world-class tourism destination by conducting quality assessments and training programmes based on Forbes Travel Guide's globally recognised service standards. The MoU also outlines plans to align Qatar Tourism's hotel classification system with international benchmarks and support the professional development of Qatar Tourism's inspection team.

This collaboration reflects Qatar's commitment to elevating service quality and ensuring its hospitality sector meets the expectations of discerning global travellers.

