Three companies have won contracts with a total value of up to £2.9bn to supply key non-nuclear infrastructure works on the Sellafield site.

Morgan Sindall Infrastructure, Costain Limited, and HOCHTIEF (UK) Construction Ltd have been appointed as strategic partners under a newly established Infrastructure Delivery Partnership (IDP), in a move set to secure essential services at the Sellafield nuclear site and deliver lasting benefits to the surrounding communities in west Cumbria.

The IDP is part of Sellafield Ltd's Overarching Acquisition Strategy and replaces the existing Infrastructure Strategic Alliance. The partnership will oversee a range of critical infrastructure tasks and projects to support operations at the site, including electricity distribution, water and utilities management, road and rail networks, bridges, foundations, and security installations. Contracts will run for an initial nine years, with an option to extend by a further six years, potentially continuing through to 2040. Work under the IDP has been split across three specialist areas:

Electrical distribution partner – Morgan Sindall Infrastructure

Utilities partner – Costain Limited

Civils partner – HOCHTIEF (UK) Construction Ltd

The scope of work includes detailed design, procurement, installation, construction, commissioning, and handover, forming the full lifecycle of project delivery. Beyond delivering value for money and robust infrastructure, the IDP has been structured to drive skills development, innovation, capability building, and sustainability, ensuring benefits not only for Sellafield Ltd but for the wider local community. In line with Sellafield's Social Impact Strategy, the contracts also include commitments to:

Support local business growth

Enable companies to access work at Sellafield and beyond

Create employment and develop a skilled labour pool available to local businesses

Provide apprenticeships, internships, upskilling, work placements, and work experience

Contribute significant employee volunteering hours to third sector organisations

The partner companies will also jointly develop a sustainability plan aligned with regional priorities to ensure maximum impact and return on investment. James Riddick, Sellafield Ltd's Chief Supply Chain Officer, said: "Our job at Sellafield is to create a clean and safe environment for future generations. That means safely, securely, and cost effectively dealing with the legacy of historic operations on our site. To deliver this we need robust and reliable infrastructure to support our nuclear decommissioning and waste management activities. IDP is a long-term strategic partnership designed to provide that support while unlocking investment and opportunities for our local community and delivering sustainable value for money to the taxpayer. We're excited to welcome our new partners, and we look forward to working together to progress our mission while creating transformational and enduring social value."

Alex Vaughan, Chief Executive Officer of Costain, commented: "This new contract award with Sellafield, with whom we have been working with since 2005, is testament to our strategy of developing long-term relationships with tier 1 customers, building strong and collaborative partnerships, broadening our service offering, and maintaining consistency and continuity of workflows. This long-term award further demonstrates our integral position in the UK's civil nuclear energy market. The Government is clear that the safe and responsible decommissioning of the UK's nuclear legacy is a critical part of creating a sustainable future and delivering local and national economic prosperity. As one of Sellafield's trusted partners we will deliver safe, high-quality utilities upgrades in a complex working environment."

Simon Smith, Managing Director, Morgan Sindall Infrastructure, said: "We have been delivering in West Cumbria for over 15 years, and we are delighted to build on this further with the award of the Infrastructure Delivery Partnership. This long-term programme is not only nationally significant for Sellafield and its decommissioning programme, but we know first-hand the benefits to local communities and the region from an award of this nature. This award reflects the brilliant work our teams have delivered and continue to deliver."

Juan Santamaría Cases, CEO of HOCHTIEF, added: "HOCHTIEF has an unbroken legacy in the nuclear sector since the 1950s and is a trusted partner in engineering and construction for some of the world's most critical nuclear programmes. Together with Sellafield and its delivery partners, we have secured this strategic, long-term partnership. The award builds on HOCHTIEF's expanding portfolio of long-term delivery contracts with globally significant clients across the nuclear and infrastructure sectors."

The IDP is now positioned to play a pivotal role in supporting nuclear decommissioning, stimulating the west Cumbrian economy, and creating long-term social value through skills, jobs, and sustainability - securing Sellafield's mission well into the next decade and beyond.