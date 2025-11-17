As we near the close of the year, Caroline Grey, co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer of Treefera, a technology company that leverages AI to help enterprises improve sourcing, risk management, and compliance across global supply chains, is reflecting on a period of significant growth and challenging market conditions. With the tech industry facing uncertainty, Treefera managed to secure a crucial Series B round earlier this year - a feat made even more impressive given the volatile economic environment. As the company continues to expand across enterprise supply chains and financial services, Grey's leadership is at the forefront of steering the company into 2026, with innovation and strategic decision-making driving their next phase of growth.

Securing Growth Amid Market Uncertainty

When asked about her biggest priority for the remainder of 2025, Grey pointed to Treefera's continued expansion and the solid foundation the company has built over the past year. "Earlier this year we secured our Series B, a very challenging time to do so given the very real indecisive market conditions," she explains. "We were fortunate to get a fantastic response – going with lead investor Notion and support from Endeit – two VC firms that share our vision and are providing us both strong support and trust in our approach."

The Series B round was a critical milestone for Treefera, allowing them to bolster their pipeline and expand their reach across key global markets. "As the year comes to an end we are continuing to increase our pipeline, securing new, large clients across the US, APAC and Europe," Grey says. "This meets two of our Series B objectives – deeper penetration across enterprise supply chains and financial services, as well as geographic expansion to cover more of the US and APAC."

Grey's team is also focused on one of the most important aspects of growth: proving the value of their platform. "By the end of the year, we're aiming to build fresh, new case studies that continue to demonstrate to the market the effectiveness and impact of our platform for our customers' business."

Doubling Down on Technical Innovation

As we move into the final stretch of 2025, November has become a month of reflection and strategic adjustment for Grey. With an eye on 2026, she shares her focus on technical innovation as Treefera positions itself to outpace its competitors.

"From a technical point of view, we've invested heavily in our platform's technical capabilities," Grey reveals. "In Q3 we launched 28 API endpoints, meaning more diverse and effective insights for customers; and are planning more product and business milestones by the end of the year. Ultimately we're doubling down on our commitment to deliver actionable insights to enterprise customers."

Grey's emphasis on technical development reflects her belief in the power of AI-driven platforms to drive business growth. "This is both a reflection of the expertise of our team as well as a demonstration of the network effect and flywheel of what a cutting-edge AI-native platform can provide," she says. "As we continue to build in terms of capabilities and customers, the platform itself improves and accelerates the rate at which we can grow and deliver meaningful value to our customers for their sourcing, risk, and compliance needs at the first mile of commodity supply chains."

Treefera's commitment to rapid, game-changing acceleration is evident. "It is not an exaggeration to say that we are experiencing game-changing acceleration every 200 days," Grey asserts. "This is the pace at which we come to close the year."

Maintaining Balance Amid Year-End Pressure

As November ushers in the final quarter of the year, the pressure to meet end-of-year goals can weigh heavily on any organisation. For Grey, the key to managing that pressure lies in fostering a culture of balance and wellness. "November is a month where the sensation of 'the end is in sight' truly manifests," she notes. "However, as a team we're pretty good at recognising the need for a balance between effort and ease, and the business's ambition with work-life awareness."

Grey emphasizes the importance of setting realistic goals and empowering employees to manage their energy throughout the final stretch. "We're clear about priorities, set realistic end-of-year goals, and make sure everyone feels empowered to manage their energy as much as their output," she explains. "We build in team check-ins, encourage taking time off when needed, and celebrate progress along the way – not just at the finish line."

For Grey, it's not just about meeting targets - it's about maintaining team morale and ensuring sustainable performance. "It's about ending the year strong and healthy, so we can start the next one inspired."

As Treefera looks forward to the end-of-year holidays, Grey remains focused on creating a positive environment where her team feels appreciated and supported. "We'll also be looking forward to end-of-year and holiday celebrations through November and December," she adds, underscoring the importance of celebrating achievements, big and small.

Looking Ahead to 2026 and Beyond

As the year draws to a close, Caroline Grey's strategic approach to growth, innovation, and team wellness is setting Treefera up for a strong start in 2026. The company's commitment to continuous improvement and their ability to adapt to market conditions has positioned them as a strong player in their field. As they look ahead, Grey's focus remains clear: to deliver meaningful value to customers, continue expanding globally, and foster a work culture that supports both high performance and employee well-being. With a solid foundation in place, Treefera seems poised for even greater success in the coming year - driven by a leadership team that values both innovation and the human side of business.