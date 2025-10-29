Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As the year draws to a close, businesses across the world are making crucial decisions to ensure they remain competitive heading into 2026. In this exclusive interview, Attila Kecsmar, CEO and Co-Founder of Antavo, shares insights on how brands can build lasting customer relationships, innovate without relying on short-term sales, and prepare their teams for the pressures of the holiday season - all while setting themselves up for sustainable success.

What's your biggest priority to lock in before the year ends?

Our biggest priority is ensuring our customers are equipped to succeed in unpredictable times. That means helping brands strengthen customer loyalty through smarter engagement, not just discounts. Locking in this foundation allows them to improve margin and lifetime value, which will be the real competitive edge heading into 2026.

November often feels like the 'make or break' month before the new year. What's the one strategic decision you're doubling down on now to outpace your competitors in 2026?

We're doubling down on innovation that helps our clients 'do more with less.' Rather than chasing short-term sales with promotions, we're focused on empowering them with technology and strategies that build lasting customer relationships and measurable loyalty. This is where brands can truly outpace competitors - not by cutting deeper, but by creating deeper value.

How do you prepare your team's mindset in November to handle the pressure of end-of-year goals without burning out?

I encourage the team to think about impact, not just output. Innovation and customer success come from clear priorities and collaboration, not from pushing people to exhaustion. We frame the end of the year as an opportunity to help our customers finish strong, and that sense of purpose keeps energy high without leading to burnout.

Looking Ahead: The Future of Customer Loyalty

As CEO of Antavo, Kecsmar is uniquely positioned to understand the evolving landscape of customer loyalty. He believes that 2026 will be a year defined by brands that go beyond transactional relationships and invest in building emotional connections with their customers. By empowering brands to innovate and focus on long-term value, Antavo is paving the way for a new era of customer loyalty - one that thrives on trust, purpose, and lasting relationships. As the year wraps up, Kecsmar's message is clear: success in 2026 won't be defined by how much you can sell, but by how much you can create value for the people who matter most - your customers.