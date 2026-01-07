Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Before Timothy Armoo had an eight-figure exit, he had a habit of slipping into Claridge's to picture the life he wanted. His real starting line was far less plush: a fourth-floor council flat in South London, a teenage bet with a friend, and a black Mercedes that cost vastly more than he imagined.

"I wish I could tell you some incredible story, like I had this vision and everything just fell into place," he says. "The truth is, I was a poor kid, and I knew that business was going to be the way I change my life." By 14, Armoo had launched his first venture: a tutoring business. He was good at maths, and when a friend bet him he couldn't make £500 before turning 18, Armoo saw the challenge as an opportunity. "I went online and realised one of the big things was to build a business around your skills and strengths. I was pretty good at maths, so I started teaching it. And then I got other tutors involved. Suddenly, I had a tutoring business and I was making money. It was absolutely crazy."

That early taste of success set the tone for what would become a meteoric rise. By the time he was 21 and in his second year at university, Armoo had founded Fanbytes, a company helping brands like Nike, Samsung, and the UK government win the hearts of Gen Z through influencer marketing. Within five years, he scaled the company to 75 employees and an eight-figure acquisition, marking his second business exit - the first being Horizon Media at just 17.

Yet behind the numbers and the headlines lies a story shaped by loss, encouragement and daily rituals that grounded a young entrepreneur in a world that often seemed stacked against him. "Before Fanbytes, my dad passed away," he recalls. "I was 21, grew up with him on a South London council estate, and he'd just passed from a stroke. Three days before he died, he had seen an article about Fanbytes beginning. He said he was proud of me. That was so unusual - African parents aren't often expressive - and shortly after, he passed away. I realised then, I had to make this work. It was both a push and a pull."

Armoo's mindset, he explains, is shaped by both visualisation and a deliberate shaping of his environment. Every day, he would walk up the four flights of stairs to his flat, repeating to himself, "I don't belong here." It was a simple, almost primitive mantra to reinforce that he was destined for something bigger. On weekends, he would sit in the lobby of Claridge's in Mayfair, working and observing, a quiet ritual to normalise success. "I wanted to create an environment where it was normal to be successful. Growing up around gang activity and limited opportunity, I had to first mentally create the environment I wanted to live in."

Armoo's philosophy blends practicality with mental resilience. He cites Tony Robbins' idea that people are either pushed away from something or pulled towards it. For him, it was both: pulled toward the opportunity he saw in Gen Z influencer marketing, pushed by the urgency of personal circumstances. "That first £500 I made tutoring," he says, "was when it clicked. I thought, hang on, I can do this. I'm the sort of person who can get strangers to pay me for something. If I can get one stranger, I can get ten. Ten turns into a hundred. Eventually, you wake up and have thousands paying you. That simplicity - it's not one massive moment, it's possible for everyone."

It's this grounded outlook that informs his new book, What's Stopping You?, out now. Structured as 11 cheat codes, it combines practical advice with mental frameworks designed to help early-stage founders navigate self-doubt, build networks, and scale ideas. Armoo recounts investors pulling out at the last minute or campaigns that seemed doomed - experiences he now frames as lessons in perspective. "There was an investor ready to put half a million into Fanbytes," he says. "In the final hour, he called me and said he can't invest." Armoo initially feared the situation could destroy the business, but then he thought, 'It's not that deep,' and trusted that he would figure it out. The book is aimed at the early-stage entrepreneur grappling with fear and doubt. "It's like an arm around your shoulder," he explains. "This is going to be different from anything you've done before, but here are the playbooks. Follow these, and you can get to your end goal faster."

Underlying Armoo's approach is a simple yet powerful philosophy, one he learned from his mother: "Do they have two heads?" she would ask whenever he admired someone successful. The point was clear: no, they don't. Success isn't some rare talent or cosmic luck - it's persistence, learning, and action. This belief in attainable success extends to the UK ecosystem. Despite headlines that highlight doom, gloom, and complex tax codes, Armoo remains optimistic. "We are living in the greatest time to build a business ever," he says. "We literally have this all-knowing superpower in our pockets - our phones. You can do it in the UK, Sweden, Slovakia, Ghana, anywhere. Type on your phone, build skills, build a business. I refuse to believe the negativity." His own story is proof. Fanbytes was built on spotting opportunities in a market others dismissed. "We sometimes over-glamorise having a unique idea," he notes. "I saw it work in the US, and thought, maybe that should be in the UK. I'm the biggest advocate for copy. Execution matters more than originality."

Yet Armoo doesn't just preach hustle; he stresses self-care and reflection. Visualisation exercises, weekly rituals like Claridge's, and moments of pause were as critical as market strategy. "Growing up, my environment didn't say, 'Hey, you can be successful,'" he reflects. "So I had to mentally create that environment where it was normal to succeed. And it really worked." His early life also instilled a hunger for knowledge. Born in Hackney but raised partly in Ghana, his mother ensured he had books delivered to him in West Africa and even paid him to read them. "She went to the airport, found anyone going to Ghana, and gave them Mr. Men books for me. And she paid me to read them. That's the level of care and commitment she showed. I hope my book can have the same effect for someone, and encourage that profound change."

Armoo's insights are practical and achievable. For budding entrepreneurs daunted by the idea of raising capital or scaling a business, he has a mantra: start small. "Don't think about the billion-dollar business. Get one person to pay you. If one pays, ten will. Then a hundred. Eventually, 10,000. It's achievable for everyone." He also highlights the mental side of entrepreneurship. Cheat code one in What's Stopping You? is "We are the stories we tell ourselves." He encourages founders to rewrite their self-identity, overcome self-doubt, and internalise resilience. "You look at someone successful and think, there must be something different about them. The truth is, there isn't. They just got on with it, same as you can." Armoo's success also underscores the evolving power of digital tools. Social media, content creation, and Gen Z trends are not just business opportunities; they are global equalisers. "We all have the power to learn, create, and scale, from anywhere. The only limit is how you approach it," he says.

In his journey from a South London council flat to international exits, Armoo represents a new archetype of entrepreneur: young, digitally fluent, unafraid of failure, and deeply aware of the mental frameworks that shape achievement. His story is not merely one of wealth or business savvy, but of deliberate choices, the careful shaping of his surroundings, and the determination to mould his own mindset. "Whatever the external world throws at you, the best entrepreneurs are those who say, bring it on - and they win anyway," he says, a statement that perfectly encapsulates his approach.

Timothy Armoo reminds us that entrepreneurship is rarely about sudden breakthroughs or flashes of genius. It is forged through small, deliberate steps, the courage to begin, and the determination to keep going. Even from the humblest beginnings, remarkable impact is possible. What lingers after speaking to Armoo isn't the valuation of Fanbytes or the scale of his exits, but the sense of someone who built a mental world long before the material one caught up. The rituals, the reading, the insistence on imagining himself elsewhere - these were the foundations long before the investors arrived. And as the UK debates whether its entrepreneurial spirit is thinning, Armoo stands as proof that talent still emerges from unexpected places, not because the path is smooth, but because some people walk it anyway. The rest of us, he suggests, might do well to start simply by taking the first step.