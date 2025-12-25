Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Christmas Day offers a rare moment of stillness for the technology sector. Product roadmaps are paused, inboxes fall quiet and the relentless forward motion of innovation briefly slows. But beneath the seasonal calm, profound shifts are already under way. Artificial intelligence (AI) is maturing, robotics is nearing a long-promised breakthrough, and Europe's tech ecosystem is beginning to look more self-assured. As 2026 approaches, the next phase of technology appears less about boundless possibility - and more about hard choices.

One of the clearest signs of that change, according to Sebastiaan Vaessen, Global Head of Strategy at Prosus Group, is the growing gap between AI's promise and its practical reality. "In 2026, demand for consulting and engineering talent focused on AI implementation will rise exponentially." For many businesses, the challenge is no longer whether to adopt AI, but how. "As businesses race to adopt advanced AI systems, many are discovering that real-world deployment is far more complex than anticipated," Vaessen says. "In many instances, the 'hype' around AI has outpaced practical results."

That mismatch is giving rise to a new professional class. "Organisations are increasingly turning to specialized consultants and forward-deployed engineers – akin to the ERP consultants of previous decades – to help embed, customize, and operationalize AI solutions, and ultimately help deliver on its very real promise." Rather than general-purpose tools, Vaessen believes the next phase will be shaped by specialisation. "Domain-specific language models and AI applications tailored to industries like healthcare, law, finance, and manufacturing will deliver higher accuracy, compliance, and value than general-purpose AI, driving sectoral transformation."

If much of this work happens quietly behind the scenes, the consumer-facing evolution of AI may be far more visible - and personal. "The next wave of consumer super-apps will be AI-powered companions – virtual friends, assistants, and lifestyle managers – with massive engagement, especially among younger demographics," Vaessen says. These tools, he adds, are already moving from novelty to infrastructure. "AI companions are already gaining traction, and these apps will become the top of the funnel for data, engagement, and commerce in 2026." That shift, he suggests, will open the door to "new platforms for e-commerce, with strategic opportunities for investment and experimentation."

Yet even as AI becomes more embedded in daily life, Vaessen sees a counterbalance emerging - one that feels particularly resonant at a time of year associated with presence and connection. "As AI and automation proliferate, authentic, human experiences will become the new luxury market, especially for Western economies with the scale and wallet to pay for them." The more synthetic the world becomes, the more value people may place on what technology cannot replicate. "The more digital and synthetic the world becomes and the more we see in companion apps, the more people will also value real, tangible human interactions, art, and imperfection." By 2026, Vaessen predicts, this will create "a premium on human-based services and experiences, and new business opportunities in 'authenticity' and 'realness.'"

These shifts are unfolding alongside a broader rebalancing of global tech power - particularly in Europe. Sandeep Bakshi, Head of European Investments for Prosus Ventures, believes the region is entering a defining period. "In 2026, Europe's tech ecosystem will enter a growth moment, with its own set of tech champions – including the likes of Revolut, Spotify, and Zalando – fuelling innovation pipelines much like PayPal did in Silicon Valley."

The effect, Bakshi argues, will be cumulative. "This momentum is set to have a profound impact on early-stage companies and the regional venture ecosystem overall, as more talent stays local, encouraged by renewed optimism and the prospect of building global leaders from Europe." As a result, he says, "in 2026 we will see continued optimism and more European tech competing on the world stage." For Bakshi, this is about more than individual success stories. "Ultimately, this is about leveraging successful European tech companies as talent and founder incubators, building globally scalable businesses, aligning policy and investment to founder needs, and creating a feedback loop of innovation and capital." If those conditions align, "Europe is poised to generate its own influential networks that will create a fertile ground for innovation and entrepreneurship, and ultimately help shape the future of global tech."

Another area poised for rapid acceleration is robotics - a field that has long promised transformation, but often fallen short in practice. That, Bakshi believes, is about to change. "We're really on the cusp of a major breakthrough in robotics – think a 'ChatGPT moment' where people start using it and realize, 'this is magic.'" NThe foundations are already in place. "The hardware is ready for this leap forward, and the software and use cases are rapidly catching up." In the year ahead, Bakshi expects robotics to move "from impressive demonstrations to scalable, practical deployment, particularly in logistics, delivery, and service sectors." The consequences could be significant, especially in regions facing high labour costs. "In 2026, we will start to see a shift toward robotic solutions for delivery, especially in high-labour-cost markets like the US and Western Europe."

Taken together, these forecasts suggest a technology landscape that is fragmenting rather than converging: AI specialists instead of generalists, automated companions alongside a renewed premium on human connection, and regional ecosystems gaining strength as global influence decentralises. As the year closes and attention briefly turns away from screens, the message from investors is strikingly reflective. The next phase of technology will not be defined solely by what machines can do - but by where they fit, where they fall short, and what people choose to protect as uniquely human.