UK Tech Minister Ian Murray returns from the G7 in Canada with new AI agreements and reinforced tech partnerships to modernise UK services and reduce costs.

Public services across the UK are set for a technological boost after the government signed a series of new agreements with Canada to support innovation in digital infrastructure and strengthen cooperation on emerging technologies.

The deal, announced as UK Tech Minister Ian Murray returned from the G7 Summit in Canada, includes plans for both countries to work together on upgrading the tools and systems that underpin modern public services. Officials will exchange knowledge on how AI, cloud technologies and digital platforms have been used in each country to improve services and reduce costs for citizens.

A major element of the agreement is the launch of a new UK-Canada semiconductor research network, focused on advancing the tiny but essential chips that power devices from smartphones to cars. The network will link leading academics and researchers through exchanges, secondments and joint programmes aimed at developing faster, more efficient and more sustainable chips.

Research will span advanced materials, chip design and packaging techniques, with workshops and cross-country innovation events planned to accelerate progress. The initiative is backed by £1.16 million from the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC) and will be led by Professor Andy G Sellars at the University of Southampton. The partnership builds on a semiconductor cooperation agreement signed earlier this year and is expected to support job creation, drive economic growth and help both countries maintain a competitive edge in global technology development.

Officials said the combination of public-sector digital collaboration and coordinated semiconductor research reflects a broader strategy to strengthen tech ties between the two nations and modernise the services relied upon by millions of people.

UK Technology Minister Ian Murray said: "The UK and Canada are working hand in hand to shape the future of technology – from smarter, greener chips to AI that improves everyday services. This partnership will make life better for people in the UK. By sharing expertise and driving progress together, we'll create new jobs and cut costs for hardworking people by bringing our public services into the modern age.

The Honourable Evan Solomon, Canadian Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation adds, "Canada and the UK have always been natural partners in science and innovation. This next agreement between the UK's National Supercomputing Centre and Canada's Digital Research Alliance is a huge win for both countries. It unlocks world-class computing power, accelerates breakthroughs in AI and emerging tech, and strengthens the backbone of our shared digital future. I'm thrilled to see another partnership after our joint agreement - this is the kind of bold cooperation the G7 is all about."