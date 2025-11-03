#VentureCafeManchester: Harry Panter, CEO of Housr Discover how Harry Panter's platform Housr is redefining life for students and young professionals, turning renting into a smarter, smoother, and more connected journey.

By Entrepreneur UK Staff

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Harry Panter, CEO and co-founder of Housr, joins us to share how he transformed a bold idea into a global platform revolutionising the rental experience. He discusses how he and his co-founder scaled Housr efficiently, the challenges of rapid growth, and how their innovative technology is reimagining how people find and live in rental homes.

