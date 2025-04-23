Label Sessions is redefining what it means to get expert advice - by matching bold ideas with bold experience, exactly when it counts. It's not coaching, not consulting, and definitely not business-as-usual.

Great advice doesn't just inspire - it moves things forward. That's the belief behind Label Sessions, a Edinburgh based platform built to connect ambitious people with world-class experts who know how to unlock progress. Its global network of experts have direct experience working at the top level across a range of sectors, including Google, Meta, Barclays, PepsiCo, Dell, Hilton, Roll Royce and Telefonica. Entrepreneur UK talks to co-founder Maxine Mackie to find out more.

What inspired you to start your business?

Label Sessions came from the realisation that changemakers, whether they are corporate leaders, founders or creatives, often struggle to access the right kind of support when they need it most. We set out to build a company that helps people make real progress through accelerator projects that bring in the right experts at the right moment in a way that's purposeful, not performative.

What was your biggest challenge and how did you overcome it?

One of the biggest challenges was proving the value of something that does not fit into an existing category. Label Sessions is not consultancy, coaching or a marketplace. It is a new model designed to help changemakers make progress, powered by access to the right expertise. That meant we had to educate while we delivered. But once people experienced the impact, the question shifted from what is this to how can we use this.

How do you handle failure or setbacks?

I try to treat failure as a signal, not the end of the world. If something doesn't work, I think, what was the assumption we made that didn't hold true? That approach turns a setback into a reflection and learning loop rather than a big personal failure.

I also think it's essential to stay honest and transparent with your team, your clients, and yourself. Hiding from failure only makes it harder to grow and move on. It is a bit like tripping over in public... embarrassing for a moment, but the world keeps moving!

What advice would you give to someone starting their own business?

Start before you are ready. The perfect moment never arrives, and your business ideas will shape and shift the minute they hit the real world anyway. Be really intentional about the people you bring into the journey, your first team members and first customers will shape so much more than you think. Surround yourself with people who will challenge you and cheer you on. Purpose, not perfection!

How do you stay motivated during tough times?

I come back to the core of what we are doing at Label Sessions: helping changemakers make progress. When you see that happen, even in a small way, it reminds you why it matters.

What are your tips for achieving success?

Define success for yourself first and then give yourself grace to let that definition evolve. For me, success is about building something that's useful, meaningful, and lasting. Beyond that, I'd say listen well, act quickly, and stay curious. The most successful people I know are not the ones who pretend to have all the answers, but the ones who stay curious.

Oh, and remember to celebrate the wins. Even the small ones. Especially the small ones actually, they add up and create momentum.

