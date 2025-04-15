Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The market for businesses specialising in mortgages is one of the most competitive imaginable. And with the ever-changing nature of the UK property landscape, only those offering the soundest and most solid of advice will thrive. Here, mortgage expert Sam Fox, the founder of the UK Mortgage Centre, outlines the challenges of growing a business in this sector. Property specialist Fox also details the huge opportunities he believes exist in this space; both today and long into the future.

How did you break the mould, and innovate within the traditionally slow-moving mortgage industry?

When we launched the UK Mortgage Centre, our goal was simple - make mortgages more straightforward to understand and more accessible for homebuyers, especially first-time buyers who often feel overwhelmed by the process. The industry has long been dominated by confusing jargon, slow processes, and a lack of transparency, leaving many buyers confused about their options. We wanted to change that. By combining expert advice with a modern, streamlined process, we've been able to support thousands of buyers in securing the right mortgage for their needs, without the stress and uncertainty that often comes with it. The mortgage market doesn't need to be complicated, and we're proving that with the right approach, it doesn't have to be.

What was the "aha" moment that made you realise there was a gap in the mortgage market?

Before I entered the mortgage industry, I was on a completely different path. I was trying to make it as a professional musician while working in a bar to pay the bills. During that time, I bought my first home, but I had no idea what had just happened. The mortgage process felt confusing, overwhelming, and full of jargon. I signed the paperwork without fully understanding the implications, and no one took the time to educate me on the process.

When I quickly realised that music wasn't going to be my long-term career, I found myself in the financial services industry, and something clicked, I knew first-time buyers deserved a better experience than I had. That's what drew me to mortgages in the first place: a desire to help people navigate one of the biggest financial decisions of their lives with confidence, clarity, and control.

If you had to make one bold prediction about the future of the UK property market over the next 5 years, what would it be?

I think the UK housing market will continue to grow over the next 5–10 years as demand for housing remains high. To support affordability, lenders will become far more innovative with their mortgage products, offering longer fixed-term deals, potentially up to 40 years. These products will allow borrowers to stretch affordability while ensuring long-term stability. However, I expect lenders to also introduce break clauses, enabling homeowners to exit penalty-free after shorter periods, such as 5 years, so they can still benefit from fluctuations in borrowing costs.

Another major shift will be in how homes are built. Over the next decade, I believe all new homes will be fully self-sustaining in their energy consumption. Advances in solar technology, battery storage, and heat pumps will make it possible for homes to generate and store their own power, reducing reliance on the grid and cutting energy costs for homeowners. With government policies and rising consumer demand pushing for sustainable housing, we're likely to see a shift toward zero-energy homes becoming the new standard.

What's the biggest misconception about the UK mortgage market, and how can entrepreneurs leverage this misunderstanding to their advantage?

One of the biggest misconceptions about the UK mortgage market is that all brokers are the same and it doesn't really matter who you choose. In reality, the level of service, expertise and independence can vary greatly. Many consumers don't realise that some brokers might be restricted by lender panels or commission-driven incentives, which can influence the advice they provide. Entrepreneurs who focus on putting the customer first, offering clear, personalised advice, can really stand out. The key isn't just knowing the products, but educating clients, simplifying the process, and building trust beyond just the sale. Whether you're helping families buy their first home or working with high-net-worth individuals, there's huge potential to make a difference by prioritising real relationships over quick transactions. That's the kind of approach that will give you a long-term advantage in the market.

With the rise of tech-driven mortgage platforms, do you think traditional mortgage brokers still have a place, or is the industry due for reinvention?

Tech-driven platforms are undoubtedly changing the mortgage landscape, but they won't replace traditional brokers, at least, not entirely. While automation and AI can help with simple, straightforward cases, they can't provide personalised advice, understand complex financial situations, or offer the human reassurance that many borrowers need.

That said, the industry does need to evolve. The brokers who thrive will be those who embrace technology rather than fear it. Clients now expect speed, convenience, and transparency, so brokers who leverage digital tools, streamline their processes, and focus on advice-led, client-centric service will still have a huge role to play. The industry isn't dying, it's just shifting and those who adapt will come out stronger.

What's one piece of advice you wish you had when you started your journey, that you'd give to property entrepreneurs today?

Plans rarely go exactly as expected, so when planning a business or the next phase of growth, it's crucial to build a second model, one that assumes higher costs, unexpected challenges, and longer timeframes.

Too often, entrepreneurs create business models based on best-case scenarios, but the real test of a venture's success is its resilience. By stress-testing your plans with a worst-case scenario model, you'll gain a clearer picture of whether your business can withstand setbacks, market shifts, or unforeseen costs. If the numbers still stack up even in a tougher scenario, you're in a far stronger position to move forward with confidence.

