The end of Windows 10 service in October has heightened urgency for UK small firms. Brian Horsburgh, UK Small Business Country Manager at Dell, explains why businesses must reconsider security, productivity, and AI adoption, and how Dell is helping SMEs navigate the transition without disruption. Entrepreneur UK finds out more...

With Dell working closely with small businesses, how is the Windows 10 end-of-service shaping the conversations you're having - and why does Dell view this as such a pivotal moment for small firms?The passing of the end-of-service deadline for Windows 10 in October has added significant urgency to our conversations with smaller businesses. Holding onto ageing PCs that no longer receive crucial security updates creates exactly the kind of vulnerability that bad actors seek and we want to ensure that companies aren't left vulnerable to preventable threats. The latest UK government data shows that 43% of businesses experienced a cyber breach in the last year. This threat is clearly driving action, with news of high profile cyber breaches being the primary motivator for nearly half (46%) of IT decision-makers to refresh their PC fleet, according to our own research.

The shift to Windows 11 and the wider PC refresh that it has triggered for SMBs, is a defining moment. It is a chance to fundamentally rethink how technology drives productivity and creativity. This is a view shared by the majority of business leaders, with our research finding that 71% of IT decision-makers see the switch to Windows 11 as the perfect chance to upgrade their PCs and embed AI-powered capabilities. This allows them to look at their PC fleet through a new, security-first lens, using the refresh cycle to adopt technologies that are quickly emerging as the next generation of computing.

The report Future Proof Your Fleet highlights that many small businesses feel unclear on the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11, and budget constraints are a common blocker. How is Dell helping leaders overcome these barriers and build a stronger case for upgrading now rather than delaying?

We're in a new tech-driven transformation so it makes sense that small business leaders are asking themselves: "In what practical ways can this help my teams?" and "Is this worth the financial investment?". Our recent report, highlighted these barriers, finding that 38% of small businesses are unclear on the benefits of AI PCs, and 30% cite budget constraints. That's why our teams strive to address these challenges directly.

I think small businesses should see that AI-enabled PCs aren't an abstract expense but a tool for concrete business outcomes. As just one tactical example, video conferencing applications like Zoom use dramatically less power for virtual background feature on AI PCs compared to older devices, translating directly to longer battery life for an employee on the move. Imagine, then, how AI could help a business go further by streamlining operations, enhancing customer experiences and boosting productivity by automating tasks like data entry. AI could help take the heavy lift with personalising marketing campaigns, improving decision-making with real-time analytics and strengthening cybersecurity.

Budget constraints are an important consideration for SMBs. To address this, we help move away from the large upfront costs to smaller, manageable purchases. We offer flexible financing and subscription-based programmes that convert the cost of new hardware into a predictable monthly operational expense – an approach that makes AI-powered technology accessible without disrupting cash flow.

Dell has been at the forefront of introducing AI PCs to the market. What are the most tangible benefits you're seeing when SMBs make that leap, and how is Dell supporting their adoption?

For small businesses, the leap to AI PCs particularly delivers significant benefits in security and productivity. This is made possible by the integrated Neural Processing Units (NPUs) inside AI PCs. These specialised hardware components are purpose-built to run smaller, efficient AI models directly on the device. This means an employee can analyse spreadsheets with sensitive data or review confidential legal documents using AI without that information ever leaving the PC, leaving fewer openings for cyberattacks and improving data control in line with regulations like GDPR.

Beyond the security of on-device AI, the impact on productivity is well suited for today's workforce. For small firms that have previously spent hours manually transcribing client notes, adopting AI PCs, allows meetings to be automatically summarised by the on-device AI, freeing up their team's time to focus on implementing those post-call actions. For a manufacturing start-up, the new hardware renders complex 3D models in a fraction of the time and because the AI processing happens locally, their proprietary designs remain secure. That is the tangible, day-to-day impact we are seeing.

We help to facilitate this transition with a suite of practical resources, from tailored migration planning to ongoing technical assistance, ensuring small businesses can harness the full power of their new technology from day one.

Digital transformation can feel overwhelming, especially for smaller teams. What practical approaches does Dell recommend to help small businesses modernise their tech stack without disrupting day-to-day operations?

With the right tools, training, and support, digital transformation becomes an opportunity to drive growth and efficiency, rather than a source of stress. In our experience, it's best to take phased approach and focus on practical, high-impact changes to modernise tech without disrupting daily operations.

Start by identifying the areas in your business where technology can make the biggest difference. This could mean improving customer service with faster response times, streamlining operations to save time, or boosting sales through better data insights. For many, this might mean automating repetitive tasks like invoicing, inventory management, or customer follow-ups. With the business objective in mind, you can then consider tools like AI-powered PCs can handle these tasks efficiently, freeing up your team to focus on more strategic work.

It's also important to remember that by choosing the tight technology partner, you don't have to work it out alone or start from scratch. By choosing the right technology partner, like Dell, you'll gain access to expert guidance, tailored solutions, and ongoing support to help you navigate the journey with confidence. For example, working on ways we can help the SMB community to build AI skills and understand how it can propel their businesses forward. We know from years of working with small businesses that building knowledge, sharing ideas and having a sense of community is really important as they think about how technology can help them grow.

Looking ahead, what do you see as the biggest opportunities - or challenges - for UK small businesses over the next few years, and how is Dell positioning itself to support them through that journey?

The biggest opportunity is to use this technological shift to gain a significant competitive advantage. AI is no longer in the lab; it is becoming essential for creativity, problem-solving and innovation. Small businesses can harness AI to uncover new market opportunities, deliver highly personalized customer experiences and make smarter, data-driven decisions that were once only accessible to larger enterprises.

We want to support UK small businesses through this journey by providing accessible, scalable and secure technology solutions tailored to their unique needs. From AI-powered PCs that boost productivity to managed IT services that simplify tech adoption, we want to help businesses to modernise without disruption. We're here to offer expert guidance, training resources and ongoing support to help small businesses build resilience, stay competitive and seize the opportunities of the future with confidence.