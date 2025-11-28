Heather Roxborough, Senior Partner and Head of HealthTech at Oxford Science Enterprises, shares her guidance for first-time fundraisers, the criteria she uses to evaluate emerging ventures, and the trends transforming the future of care.

As Senior Partner leading HealthTech at Oxford Science Enterprises, Heather Roxborough works at the forefront of bringing breakthrough medical and digital health innovations to patients worldwide. Her role spans supporting founders from the earliest concept stage through to scaling clinically validated products that reshape care delivery. In this Q&A, Heather distils what founders must master before raising their first round, the core attributes she looks for in early-stage companies, and how to turn an investor's "no" into a long-term relationship. She also highlights the healthcare trends that most excite her today - particularly the transformative power of AI - and spotlights three OSE-backed start-ups improving neurological care, advancing pet health, and detecting heart disease earlier and more accurately.

What are the top three things founders should focus on when preparing to raise their first round of funding?

The three most critical areas are articulation, planning, and preparation. You need a clearly articulated business proposition. If you can't distil your complex science and target use case down into a sharp, compelling elevator pitch, you haven't yet mastered your own narrative. Next, you need a detailed, granular business plan that clearly shows investors how their capital will be deployed and how it will translate into tangible value creation. Finally, lay the groundwork early. Raising finance takes time – identify your ideal investors and start building relationships with them at least six to twelve months before you open the round.

When evaluating early-stage start-ups, what key factors do you prioritise?

At OSE, we look for five core ingredients. First, the start-up must target a large, high-value, unmet market need – and there must be genuine room for a new entrant. This must be paired with a differentiated, novel technology or approach that can truly solve the problem alongside a compelling commercial model. We then assess the timeline and capital required to reach product–market fit or achieve a major de-risking milestone. We also examine the competitive moat: what defensible advantage does the Oxford-derived science provide? Finally, we evaluate the founding team's right to win – not just how creative they are, but their domain expertise, complementary skills, and drive to succeed.

How should founders handle a "no" from an investor? What's the best way to build long-term relationships, even if they don't secure investment straight away?

It's important for founders to understand that a 'no' can often mean 'not right now.' The best response is to be gracious and maintain the relationship – doing so can open the door to investment in a future round once you've reached the requested milestone. It's also an ideal opportunity to ask for feedback and advice on how to strengthen your pitch or refine your business proposition.

What start-up sector or trend excites you the most at the moment, and why?

I would highlight the potential of AI – whether agentic, generative, or LLM-based – to transform how healthcare is delivered. These technologies can enhance the patient experience through more personalised and accessible care, reduce clinicians' administrative burden, and make care more cost-effective across the board. It's a genuine win-win-win scenario.

Which three start-ups that you funded this year excite you the most, and why?