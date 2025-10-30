Raising capital can be a daunting challenge for founders, but the right approach can make all the difference. In this interview, Anar Murtuzayev, CEO of Mount Venture Capital, shares his expert insights on what investors really look for - covering everything from market vision and team adaptability to leveraging investor networks. Whether you're navigating your first fundraising round or refining your pitch, Murtuzayev's advice will help you build stronger connections and increase your chances of success.

What are the top three things founders should focus on when preparing to raise their first round of funding?

The first thing is really being clear on your vision and the market you're going after. Investors want to know you're solving a real problem and that the opportunity is big enough to grow into. Second, it's all about the team and how adaptable you are. Early-stage companies are never a straight line, you're going to hit bumps. What matters is showing that you can adjust, learn, and keep moving. And third, don't just think about the money. The best founders know how to make use of their investors beyond the capital, whether that's tapping into networks, guidance, or just a sounding board when tough decisions come up.

When evaluating early-stage startups, what key factors do you prioritize?

I always look for companies that are driven by a bigger vision, a desire to disrupt rather than just compete. That's the kind of thinking that builds industry leaders. Metrics like market opportunity and scalability matter, but I also pay attention to the founder's character and adaptability. Early-stage investing isn't just about the product; it's about whether the team can adapt and grow as they face inevitable challenges.

⁠How should founders handle a "no" from an investor? What's the best way to build long-term relationships, even if they don't secure investment straight away?

Founders need to see their start-up from the perspective of an investor. The main thing is not to have inflated expectations. A "no" doesn't mean your start-up is bad. Sometimes it's just the wrong timing or not the right stage for them. Consider a "no" as useful feedback. Find out what would make it a "yes", what was missing for that investor? Then work to maintain that relationship, share updates, show progress, because a "no" now can easily turn into a "yes" later.

What start-up sector or trend excites you the most at the moment, and why?

Right now we're excited about fintech and healthtech, especially around sports and longevity. We're already investing in these areas: we actually believe in them. Wellness is becoming a huge trend in the consumer market, people are thinking more about their health, their money, their future, and startups in that space are going to do very well.

Which three start-ups funded by Mount Venture Capital Fund LP this year excite you the most and why?

The first is Forma. It's an example of the type of health and wellness project we invest in and believe in, an app delivering smart wellness solutions through dynamically adapting training and nutrition plans.

Pioneers is an AI rollup that's making HR processes more efficient. It helps companies improve margins, and they've already made two acquisitions. We really believe in rollups, and staffing (not just recruiting) is a market with a lot of potential.

Finally, Mostt is a US app that helps parents manage their kids' finances. The team has already done a very similar project with a large customer base, so we know they can deliver. It's also just a fascinating market that isn't fully developed yet.