Pragmatic, candid, and founder-focused, Andrew Morris shares what early-stage start-ups often overlook — and what really matters when it comes to raising capital, building relationships, and standing out in a noisy market.

As Chairman of Scale Ventures, Andrew Morris brings sharp clarity to what founders need before approaching investors: a credible team, a clear and realistic pitch, and a valuation rooted in reality. In this Entrepreneur UK interview, he offers no-fluff advice on handling rejection, understanding market sentiment, and why he's especially drawn to health-focused, AI-powered ventures. If you're preparing for your first raise, this is insight you'll want to pin to your deck.

What are the top three things founders should focus on when preparing to raise their first round of funding?

1. The experience and energy of their team

2. A concise and realistic deck

3. A sensible valuation

When evaluating early-stage start-ups, what key factors do you prioritise?

As above, plus product differentiation, timing and sector sentiment .

How should founders handle a "no" from an investor? What's the best way to build long-term relationships, even if they don't secure investment straight away?

A 'no' often means 'not now.' Stay in touch as their attitude may shift later. And don't be shy asking for intros to other potential investors.

What start-up sector or trend excites you the most at the moment, and why?

Health related products from passionate and knowledgeable people. Live events. Coaching/mentoring. All applying AI to their offers.

Which three start-ups that you funded this year excite you the most - and why?

None. As it takes at least 18 months to know if it's likely to work.