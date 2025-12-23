Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

BNW Developments has announced a partnership with the Tonino Lamborghini brand to develop Tonino Lamborghini Residences on Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah, marking the brand's first residential project in the emirate. The development is being positioned as a high-end waterfront scheme and adds to a growing pipeline of luxury real estate projects in the area.

The project was unveiled at a launch event held at Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena, attended by investors, real estate brokers and industry figures. BNW Developments said the scheme forms part of its wider strategy to expand high-end, branded residential offerings in Ras Al Khaimah, which has seen increased developer and investor interest in recent years.

According to the developer, the project will comprise 377 apartments, including studios and one-, two- and three-bedroom units, alongside villas, penthouses and mansions. The residences are being designed with creative direction from Angela Krieger, with interior design by architect Carlos Rossi.

The development brings Tonino Lamborghini's design-led branding into a residential context, combined with BNW Developments' approach to large-scale lifestyle projects. The scheme is aimed at both end users and investors seeking premium waterfront property outside Dubai's core residential markets.

"At BNW, we don't just build homes, we curate investment-grade lifestyle experiences," said Ankur Aggarwal, chairman and founder of BNW Developments. He said the partnership reflects the company's ambition to introduce international design brands to the region while appealing to global investors.

Dr Vivek Anand Oberoi, managing director and co-founder of BNW Developments, said the collaboration aligns Tonino Lamborghini's design philosophy with the developer's vision for contemporary urban living in Ras Al Khaimah.

Tonino Lamborghini, founder of the Tonino Lamborghini brand, said the project represents an expansion into what he described as a strategic market. He said the development aims to combine contemporary residential comfort with the brand's established design identity.

Ras Al Khaimah has increasingly positioned itself as a destination for branded and resort-style residential developments, supported by infrastructure investment and a growing tourism sector. BNW Developments said the Tonino Lamborghini Residences project is expected to contribute to the emirate's evolving real estate landscape. For more information, please click here.