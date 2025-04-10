Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Billy Finnie's approach to building Mobility Scotland has been anything but conventional. Instead of focusing on aggressive sales tactics, Finnie built his business around one central principle: customer care. Starting with just £5,000 in revenue, Mobility Scotland is now on track to hit £1.5 million in revenue - a remarkable feat in an industry often criticised for pushy sales tactics and inflated pricing. For Finnie, success began with a focus on the customer. "Above all else, it has been our unwavering commitment to customer-first service," he says. "From day one, we focused on providing mobility solutions that genuinely meet people's needs rather than chasing aggressive sales targets." This shift in focus has helped the company build a reputation based on trust, which is vital in an industry serving vulnerable people.

With a background in sales and business development, Finnie noticed a gap in the mobility retail market. "There was a real lack of transparency, a lack of customer care in mobility retail," he says. This observation led him to partner with reputable global manufacturers, such as Handicare, Recliners, and Alpine, in order to offer solutions tailored to individual needs. The emphasis on service, not sales, became the bedrock of Mobility Scotland's success. One of the key differences in Mobility Scotland's approach is its consultative sales model. "We will never sell a product unless it genuinely meets our customers' needs," Finnie explains. Rather than pushing customers to purchase, the company begins every interaction with a thorough needs analysis, ensuring that the solutions provided are a true fit. For Finnie, it's not about volume; it's about doing what's right for the customer. These principles have led to customer loyalty and word-of-mouth recommendations, but Mobility Scotland is not without its challenges. The mobility sector is often criticised for aggressive sales tactics and products that don't always meet the customer's needs. "The mobility industry has a reputation for pushy sales techniques, over-inflated pricing, and mis-sold products," Finnie admits. His company, however, has remained committed to doing things differently. Another key aspect of Mobility Scotland's ethos is its partnership with MND Scotland. Since 2021, the company has been providing mobility solutions to people living with motor neurone disease (MND), helping them maintain independence and comfort. "Knowing we're playing a small part in allowing people to maintain their independence is hugely rewarding," Finnie reflects. This partnership further illustrates the company's commitment to its values of care and integrity.

Looking ahead, Finnie is focused on sustainable growth as Mobility Scotland expands into the East and North of Scotland. "There is a lack of trusted providers, and that's where we see potential," he says. But expansion, for Finnie, isn't just about revenue — it's about making sure the company's core values remain intact. As the business grows, so does the team, with plans to increase its size from 10 to 15 people in order to maintain high levels of personalised service.

Finnie is clear that success is not about growth at any cost. "Growth isn't just about increasing revenue," he says. "It's about making sure we have the right team and infrastructure to maintain our high standards." As the company targets £3 million in turnover, Finnie is focused on ensuring that Mobility Scotland continues to grow ethically, without compromising its customer-first ethos. For entrepreneurs, Finnie's journey offers some key takeaways: challenge the norms, put people before profits, and build a business on trust and integrity. Mobility Scotland's success isn't just about the products it sells; it's about creating meaningful, customer-focused solutions that build long-term relationships.

