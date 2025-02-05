You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Known for its transparent pricing and unmatched trust, Bob's Watches has revolutionised the industry with its unique model of openly publishing buy and sell prices. Entrepreneur UK's Daniel Malins spoke with the company's founder and CEO, Paul Altieri, to learn more about the secret of growing a successful business from scratch.

How did Bob's Watches come to be 15 years ago? What made you mad enough to do it?

Maybe not mad, but I was overwhelmed with what I felt was a rare opportunity to create something better for consumers. I've always been a big believer that to start a business or for it to be successful, you've got to have one of two things: you've either got to build a better mousetrap or fill a void. Building a void is so much easier than building a better mousetrap because if you're the only waffle house in town, the waffles don't have to be that great. People, if they want a waffle, they have to come to you. So, filling a void is always a lot easier in a business environment. But building a better mousetrap means that you've got to be better or cheaper. Because if you don't bring value to the consumer, why would they shop with you? So, you've got to be faster, better, or cheaper, at least two of the three, if not all three.

So, when I recognised the business opportunity, I mean, the internet was still sort of in its infancy, and you had eBay and you had Craigslist back then to sell a Rolex. They're both still around today obviously, but they both come up short in a lot of respects. You had to have a PayPal account, you had to know shipping and FedEx, you had to have fraud prevention skills, you had to kind of know what you're doing. And you could get taken advantage of and you lose your watch or lose your money or both. And putting a Rolex for sale on Craigslist was even more daunting. You'd have to meet someone maybe at a Starbucks or a coffee shop and that had its own challenges and risks.

So, in 2008 and 2009, I said there's got to be a better way. The existing dealers that were around back then, on a $5,000 watch, wanted to sell it for $9,000 and buy it for $2,000. And so I came along and I discovered that the consumer just had no idea what their watch was worth. There are millions of pre-owned and vintage timepieces, mostly Rolex. There was no pricing guide. There was no transparency. There was no integrity. Consumers had no real way to know prices. So I said, "You know what? We're going to sell that $5,000 watch at $5,000 and we're going to buy it at $4,000. We're going to make a tiny little markup. We're going to be completely transparent. We're going to show people the pricing whether we're buying or selling and we're going to be an open book." So we quickly became the Kelley Blue Book [an American vehicle valuation company] so people have knowledge and trust. So, one thing that was absent was trust. And to build trust, you've got to be the good guys. And that's always been kind of my best advice to entrepreneurs. You can fill a void, you can build a better mousetrap, but be the good guys. It'll come back to you in spades.

Did Bob's Watches take a long time to get going? Yes. The first two, three weeks went by in July of 2010, and we didn't buy or sell a watch. And I remember scratching my head saying, "Geez, I thought this was such a good idea." But you've got to have patience and persistence and if you believe in it, you've got to just keep at it and just keep working at it. I don't think Amazon took off right away either, not that I'm comparing myself to Amazon, but that's kind of the humble beginnings of how it got going, just noticing a void in the marketplace and trying to fill it with a better offering to consumers. There was no way for people to find out what their watch was worth.

If you see a huge prize, you'll spend whatever it takes to win - but for every Amazon, 10,000 fail by overestimating the market. Did you ever imagine just how big this could get, or were you wary of falling into the trap of overestimating the market's potential?

I'm 69 years old and I've been in a number of different industries. So, I've learned mostly through my failures. Generally, you learn more from failure than you do success. But one of the things that I find that a lot of entrepreneurs don't do is they don't do the math ahead of time. Doesn't need to be any beautiful Excel spreadsheet, but do the math like "what's it going to take for me to break even? How many widgets do I have to sell? How many watches do I have to buy for me to get to break even?" Because a lot of businesses fail, not because they're not profitable, but because they run out of money. And 90 something percent of small businesses fail. So my philosophy is they're not doing the math and they're not projecting the business needs conservatively enough. If you think you need £100k, start with £200k. If you think it's going to be five months, plan out a year. Just be ultra conservative, and so that's kind of what I did early on. And I said, "Okay, what's it going to take for me to get to 10 watch sales a day? And what's that going to look like? What are the numbers going to look like? How much can I spend? How do I acquire them?" And the nuance about this business is that I can't call Rolex or Omega or Breitling and order watches.

I don't need exact numbers, but how much cash did you need to burn through initially, and for how long, before you got to a stage where you felt like you were sort of paying for yourself?

For us it was pretty short. 2010 was the early days and it was a lot easier to build an online presence back then so we bought an existing company, 'Bob's Watches.' Bob Thompson started the company and was planning on retiring. So we ended up buying an existing company for a lot of reasons.

Within a year, we were at break even. But we started with only $300,000 that I self-funded. So to this day, we've never taken on any debt. We've never borrowed money. We don't have shareholders. We grew patiently, and we grew profitably. I would rather grow and be a small company and own 100% of it than have these dreams of being the next Amazon. I know it may sound corny, the goal was never to make a lot of money, because if you're going to be transparent with your pricing, it can't be about money. The way you make it back is to scale. Volume. You've got to sell a lot more watches to make a profit. So we knew the scale would be there, and it was just projecting how long it would take.

You've mentioned getting in early with the internet, but I'd counter that buying high-end goods online wasn't the norm back then - especially post-financial crisis. Did you feel those headwinds at all?

It was a major hurdle buying a $10,000 watch online with a click of a mouse. You had to earn their trust. And back then you had eBay, which is not a pillar of integrity. It's a huge leap of faith. When people buy that watch and put their credit card down, they have to know who you are, where you are, and they have to really trust you.

Price to consumers has always been secondary. If you ask all of our customers why they buy from us, they buy from us because of trust, and building that trust has taken a long, long time. In the media, we've had really good coverage. We've had great opportunities to leverage our name and our mission statement, but we did feel headwinds in the sense that it was a challenge because watches are an expensive item. It's not a $17 book that Amazon was selling. Right now, authenticity is still number one, not price. The price has to be good, but they have to have trust in who they're buying it from. So, it took a long time to build that trust, yes, and we did feel that headwind.

Back then, buying expensive items online wasn't ingrained in consumer behavior, but now, if you've got some extra cash or a bonus, you can easily spend it in an hour online.

Generally what we find today is people do their homework months or weeks in advance: the model they want, who they're going to buy it from. They've read it in Robb Report or Gear Patrol - there are a lot of publications out there that cover the industry. 95% of the watches out there are no longer in production. That's an astonishing number, 95%. So if you want that [Rolex] Milgauss, for example, you can't buy it new anymore. You have to buy it on the second hand market. But you're right, it's an expensive item. So, it's a big leap of faith. That's why we give people three days to return the watch, unconditionally. So, even if they put it on their wrist and they think it's too big or too small or they don't like it, just send it back for a full refund, no questions asked.

I guess a lot of entrepreneurs are trapped in the cycle of chasing a quick buck?

Yes, but look, there's certainly a lot more challenges involved. Let me just pull something up real quick: running a business today and growing it - you've got to have the will to succeed. Speed counts. And if you can't outsmart your competitors, outwork them.

Most of the business books say people are your greatest assets. and they're kind of wrong in the sense that people are not your greatest assets, good people are. And I don't know what the hiring market's like in the UK, but I can tell you here in the US, it's always been a massive challenge to attract talent and keep talent like smart people that are passionate.

And again, getting back to the fact that we're technology marketing people, there's a lot of technology that goes into running an ecommerce site. It's much more sophisticated today than it was 20 years ago. You've got Facebook and you've got TikTok and you've got mobile speed. When we launched in 2010, there was really nobody shopping on a mobile phone. They are now. 86% of our traffic today comes from a mobile device, so you have to have a really good mobile design.

Again, if you can't outsmart your opponent, you can outwork them. At the beginning, the first five to 10 years, I was working 80 hour weeks. There was no off button. Five o'clock didn't come and I went, "Okay, I'm going home." No, I worked sometimes till 10 o'clock at night, because I'm always in survival mode. I'm always running from failure.

Do you think some entrepreneurs lack that sort of drive and that willingness to put in the hours? Probably a little bit of both. I think you get tested as an entrepreneur if you're really passionate about it and you believe and you have the energy. If you look at the Beatles, yes they were talented. Were they lucky? Yes. But what they had, if you read about them in the early days, was enormous amounts of energy to play every single night on some stage somewhere in some nightclub in Liverpool or London etc.

So I think entrepreneurs will get tested ahead of time right away, and you will know if you have the energy level and if you have the commitment and the resilience to hang in there. Elon Musk does a lot of interviews and in one of them he says that being an entrepreneur is not always fun. People think they're going to go into business for themselves and it's going to be fun, but it's not all glamour. I mean, there are bits and pieces of it where it's fun and it's enjoyable and rewarding, but the other 90% is not. He says, "running your own business is like staring into the abyss and chewing on glass". And you're doing everything at the beginning and you've got to be ready for it. And you better have the energy level, too, because there's a lot of sleepless nights and you're working 10-12 hour days. You've got to be ready for that.

You mentioned having worked in other industries previous to Bob's watches. To what extent do you find that the skills or the processes within the business are as applicable here as they were there?

I can tell you now at 69 years old, I have a lot more wisdom than I did when I was 25, when I was starting out. And I realise that I'm not the smartest guy out there, I'm not. Far from it. But I don't think you have to be super smart to be successful in business. You've got to be smart enough, but you don't have to be a brainiac out of some top engineering school, I think there's still plenty of opportunity out there.

I think the internet has opened up a world of opportunity for entrepreneurs that have to fill the void. There's always something that can be done better, faster, cheaper. And back in 1980 when I graduated college, there was no internet, there were no cell phones, and opportunity was a lot more limited. Everything was brick and mortar. and so it was a different ballgame back then compared to how it is now.

But there's a lot of things I've learned that are applicable today. Just finding quality people to help you, you cannot build your company alone. You need to attract talent, find good people that share that passion and that enthusiasm. That was true back in 1980, as it is today.

And then be customer obsessed. A lot of people keep an eye on the competition and they focus too much on the competition. Stay focused on the customer. Is he happy? What else can you do for them? And that hasn't changed over the years, but I've learned that it's still hard work and everybody's looking for the secret to be successful. And when I tell them it's hard work, they're disappointed because they don't want to work hard. They're looking for some secret sauce. There is no secret, it's just hard work. You've got to put the time in. And if your competitor works 60 hours, you've got to work 65.

You've mentioned a couple of times now the importance of attracting talent and then retaining it. That's the end goal, but what's the means to get there, especially on the retention side?

They all want to be in a challenging environment. They want to grow their skills. They want to be with other people that are passionate about what they do. But as an entrepreneur, as a CEO, you should never stop hiring, you should always be hiring. My daughter graduated from UCLA about 10 years ago, and I remember her calling me one day and saying that Mark Zuckerberg came to do a speech on campus and how he was fantastic. Everybody was so excited and he was wonderful and that was so nice of him to do that. And when she was done talking, I said, "He's recruiting." She said, "No, no. He came to give a speech." I said, "Yes, he's recruiting." He knows how important it is to attract the best and smartest college graduates every year.

And just to conclude, if there was one bit of advice that you could pass on to any entrepreneur, what do you think that is?

The secret to success? Hard work! It's not what you do with the first 40 hours in the week, it's what you do with the second 40 hours. And a stubborn belief in your vision and the ability to pivot if reality disagrees.