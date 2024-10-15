From a pub-born idea to a purpose-driven network, this startup proves you can do good while doing well.

In today's crowded startup ecosystem, it's often rare to find a company that places values over profits. Yet, Andy Aitken, co-founder and CEO of Honest Mobile, a London-based network provider focused on transparent pricing and sustainability, aims to revolutionise the telecom industry with integrity at its core.

What started as a casual conversation over a pint with his friend and co-founder Josh, is now a rapidly growing business on a mission to challenge telecom giants. "We were fed up with the big networks taking advantage of customers," Andy explains. "There had to be a better way." With this simple yet bold idea, Honest Mobile was born.

The spark of an idea

Andy's entrepreneurial journey began in a familiar setting—over drinks at the pub. Both he and Josh had weathered their share of business challenges before; Andy having worked with startups and B-Corps at Deloitte, scaling a new team to £5 million, while Josh founded biotech and photography companies. However, it wasn't just their business acumen that pushed them to start Honest, but a shared frustration with the status quo in telecom.

"Like many people, we were tired of the big networks' crazy price hikes, terrible service, and lack of sustainability," Andy says. Inspired by companies like Moju, where sustainability was key, they decided to create a mobile network that cared not only about customers, but also about the planet. "Why not bring that approach to the telecom world?" Andy asked. From that simple question, Honest was born—aiming to create a mobile network that puts loyalty, ethics, and sustainability first.

Balancing profit and purpose

Running a company built on sustainability sounds great in theory, but as many entrepreneurs know, balancing profit with purpose is easier said than done. Andy admits that it's been one of the biggest challenges in building Honest. "It can be tricky to build a business that balances sustainability with making a profit, but we've found a way to do both." For Andy, it's not just about growth, but growing responsibly. Honest Mobile is proof that you can do well in business without sacrificing your ethical principles. "Making money doesn't have to be at the cost of the planet," he asserts.

The company has also had to navigate the choppy waters of economic uncertainty. As the cost-of-living crisis makes consumers more budget-conscious, Honest's solution is simple—focus on an exceptional customer experience. "People are looking for value, but also for companies they can trust," Andy explains. Honest Mobile's transparent pricing and eco-friendly mission have helped retain customers even in tough times. "We've built something that people want to be part of, and that loyalty helps us weather the storm."

The power of community and crowdfunding

For many startups, securing funding can be a make-or-break moment, and Honest is no different. The company's early success in fundraising came through a mix of traditional venture capital and crowdfunding. "We had backing from leading investors and VCs like DMG Ventures and Telefonica's Wayra, but one of our best decisions was inviting our early customers to invest through Seedrs," Andy says. The move didn't just provide capital—it strengthened Honest's community. "It was a great way to grow our business while bringing our supporters into the fold."

This sense of community is central to Honest's business philosophy. Unlike the big networks, where customers can feel like faceless accounts, Honest thrives on relationships. For Andy, it's not just about offering better prices or greener options—it's about building trust with people. "We want to create a mobile network that feels human," he says.

Handling setbacks and staying resilient

Like any entrepreneur, Andy has faced his fair share of challenges. From raising funds during a venture capital slowdown to balancing family life with the demands of a growing startup, he's learned the importance of resilience. "You have to balance being wildly optimistic about the future while being hugely pessimistic about the present," he laughs. "I'm a glass half full person, which helps."

Failures and setbacks are inevitable, but Andy's philosophy is simple: don't dwell on them. "Fix it, learn from it, and move on," he advises. For Andy, the key to surviving tough times is maintaining focus and checking in with yourself and your team regularly. "It's really easy to lose focus, so figure out what's holding you back and tackle that."

Work-life balance for a busy founder

Despite the pressures of running a business, Andy is committed to finding balance in his personal life. His daily routine is a testament to that effort. "I start my mornings by dropping my daughter off at nursery and listening to a true crime or history podcast," he shares. Whether it's coding, meeting with investors, or catching up with his team, Andy enjoys the variety his job offers.

He also prioritises time for fitness, making sure to squeeze in a gym session during lunch—even on the busiest days. "Rain or shine, I make it happen," he says. Ultimately, Andy's motivation comes from his desire to be present for both his family and his team. "Being a founder is a juggling act, but I truly believe there's always time for what matters."

Advice for aspiring entrepreneurs

When asked for his top advice for aspiring entrepreneurs, Andy's response is straightforward: just start. "If you keep planning while waiting for the perfect moment, it'll never happen," he says. Too many would-be founders get caught up in worrying about what could go wrong, but as Andy points out, "you'll never know what could go right if you don't take that first step."

His second piece of advice? Play to your strengths. "Identify your superpower and do something that builds on that." For Andy, that superpower is his love for variety and getting things done. "I enjoy the juggling that comes with being a CEO. My job is to remove any blockers and empower the team to do their best work."

Andy Aitken's journey with Honest Mobile is a testament to the power of purpose-driven entrepreneurship. By building a business that balances profit with sustainability, Andy and his team are showing the telecom world that doing good and doing well don't have to be mutually exclusive.

For aspiring founders looking for their own path, Andy's message is clear: "Start, and trust your journey. The rest will follow."

