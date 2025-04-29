Mike Lebus has spent the past two decades helping startups raise capital through the platform he co-founded, Angel Investment Network — now the world's largest online community connecting early-stage founders with angel investors. But when it comes to what UK startups need most right now, it's not just about introductions to VCs.

"Founders have faced significant challenges in recent years, particularly in securing funding," says Lebus. "According to research from our audience of UK startups, top of the list for the Government was easier access to grant funding - 80% of startups said that."

The message from the startup community is clear: access to capital - especially non-dilutive funding - is vital. But so is stability. "Interestingly, second was ensuring more consistent long-term policies," he adds, citing 43% of respondents. "Tax relief and making R&D tax credits more generous also featured highly."

Lebus isn't speaking theoretically. Angel Investment Network itself has benefited from government incentives like R&D tax credits, which he says have been "vital" for growth. "They have enabled us to claim back a good amount of our corporation tax bill, which has eased our cashflow and enabled us to invest in growth strategies," he explains. "R&D tax credits incentivise companies to carry on innovating by reducing the financial risk of trying to develop new solutions - that's vital for the startup ecosystem to continue to thrive."

But innovation also requires people. And Lebus is blunt about what's holding the UK back: talent shortages - especially post-Brexit. "To accelerate the growth of UK startups, two key areas demand immediate attention: talent acquisition and funding," he says. "Post-Brexit barriers to recruiting international tech talent must be addressed through a revamped visa system. At the same time, we need to look at boosting the supply of homegrown talent." That, he argues, means playing the long game.

"A long-term strategy involving an overhaul of the education system is essential to bolster STEM skills, which are obviously in high demand for startups." Lebus supports government efforts like the Oxford-Cambridge growth corridor, but cautions that infrastructure alone isn't enough to keep the UK competitive.

"To attract and retain innovative companies in a competitive global market, the government must implement more tax incentives for young companies, ensure easier access to grant funding, and focus on more generous R&D tax credits - which currently lag behind those of neighbouring countries." His message to policymakers is simple: listen to the founders.

"Startups don't want handouts - they want a level playing field. Give them the tools, and they'll do the rest."

