The British Embassy Doha, in collaboration with Qatari authorities, has launched a funding initiative offering grants for AI healthcare projects to enhance bilateral collaboration through the Gulf Strategy Fund.

The British Embassy Doha, in collaboration with the Qatar Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the AI Committee of the Qatar Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, and the Qatar Research, Development and Innovation Council, has announced a new funding opportunity under the Gulf Strategy Fund (GSF) for 2025–2026. The call invites proposals to promote collaboration between the UK and Qatar in artificial intelligence, with an emphasis on advancing healthcare sciences. The initiative is funded through the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office and aims to advance bilateral collaboration through a series of high-impact pilot projects.

Grants ranging from £50,000 to £80,000 are available for projects that can be delivered by 30 June 2026. The programme forms Phase II of the UK–Qatar AI Research Commission, moving the partnership from strategic planning into practical implementation with a focus on healthcare applications. Each proposal must demonstrate substantial collaboration with relevant partner institutions.

The British Embassy Doha will assess proposals based on strategic relevance, value for money, feasibility, and long-term potential for impact. Interested organisations are encouraged to engage early, with an optional expression of interest due on 21 November 2025 and full proposals required by 5 December 2025.

For innovators and research led organisations, the call represents a significant opportunity to contribute to Qatar's growing health technology ecosystem while strengthening bilateral ties in advanced AI research.