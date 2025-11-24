UK's Royal Mint Expands Global Reach with New Britannia Bar in Qatar Alfardan Exchange, in partnership with The Royal Mint, unveiled a new Britannia gold bullion bar at the British Embassy Doha.

By Entrepreneur UK Staff

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Shutterstock

The launch brought together Neerav Patel, UK Ambassador to Qatar; Anne Jessopp, CEO of The Royal Mint; and Fahad Hussein Alfardan and Bashar Al Waqfi, President and CEO of Alfardan Exchange, respectively.

According to The Royal Mint, the latest Britannia bar incorporates advanced visual security features, including micro-text, latent imagery, surface animation, and tamper-proof packaging. Its design reflects over a millennium of the Royal Mint's minting tradition.

Alfardan Exchange, as the Royal Mint's authorised distributor in Qatar, offers gold bars and coins ranging from 1 gram to 1 kilogram, available through both physical branches and digital services.

The launch brings the Britannia bar to the Qatari market and demonstrates the ongoing collaboration between Alfardan Exchange and the Royal Mint, providing investors with officially recognised British bullion products.

Most Popular

See all
Money & Finance

Founders Obsess Over Cash Flow — But There's a Threat That's Even More Dangerous

There's a silent business risk every entrepreneur underestimates, and it can shut you down faster than a cash crunch.

By Andres Tovar
Innovation

It's Time to Rethink Research and Development. Here's What Must Change.

R&D can't live in a lab anymore. Today's leaders fuse science, strategy, sustainability and people to turn discovery into real-world value.

By Anantha Desikan
Fundraising

4 Trends In Fundraising That Will Impact the Future of Philanthropy

Increasing the success of your nonprofit requires you to adapt to changes.

By Peter Daisyme
Business News

Still Debating a 9-to-5 vs. Side Hustle? That's the Wrong Question to Ask

In today's uncertain job market, relying on a single income stream can feel risky — that's why more professionals are embracing a hybrid career.

By Laura Briggs
Health & Wellness

10 Habits That Will Completely Transform Your Life and Business in 2026

The best habits aren't about optimization. They're about sustainability, resilience and showing up as the healthiest, happiest version of you

By Elisette Carlson
Business News

Walmart Sales Are Up. Here's Why That Matters.

New quarterly results show Walmart winning in a holiday season many analysts expect to be soft.

By Jonathan Small