Alfardan Exchange, in partnership with The Royal Mint, unveiled a new Britannia gold bullion bar at the British Embassy Doha.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The launch brought together Neerav Patel, UK Ambassador to Qatar; Anne Jessopp, CEO of The Royal Mint; and Fahad Hussein Alfardan and Bashar Al Waqfi, President and CEO of Alfardan Exchange, respectively.

According to The Royal Mint, the latest Britannia bar incorporates advanced visual security features, including micro-text, latent imagery, surface animation, and tamper-proof packaging. Its design reflects over a millennium of the Royal Mint's minting tradition.

Alfardan Exchange, as the Royal Mint's authorised distributor in Qatar, offers gold bars and coins ranging from 1 gram to 1 kilogram, available through both physical branches and digital services.

The launch brings the Britannia bar to the Qatari market and demonstrates the ongoing collaboration between Alfardan Exchange and the Royal Mint, providing investors with officially recognised British bullion products.