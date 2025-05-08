Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You dropped out of university to start Water2 - what was the turning point that made you take that leap?

In 2020, at 19-years-old, I remember being sat in the back of my university lecture hall, scribbling down notes about the microplastics, lead and forever chemicals found in UK tap water. Just days later, convinced I'd identified a unicorn sized problem, I dropped out of university to take action. Five years on and now 24, my company, Water2 - a next-generation water filter designed to tackle contaminants often overlooked in the UK's water supply - is making waves in the UK as a fast-growing consumer brand, now backed by survival expert Bear Grylls. Water2 is one of the fastest growing companies in the UK. Installed under the sink, Pod 2.0 eliminates 99.99% of microplastics, bacteria, and parasites, while dramatically improving water taste. Priced at £129 with annual filter capsule replacements at £99, the Pod 2.0 has built a cult following on social media, regularly selling out as customers rave about the 'best tasting water' they've ever experienced.

How did your experience with Gelcard shape the way you approached building Water2 from the ground up?

My entrepreneurial journey began during the pandemic, where I funded my early ventures by selling hand sanitiser under the brand Gelcard, which provided customisable sanitiser cards to clients like Google and McKinsey. The success of Gelcard gave me the capital - and crucial lessons - I needed to start Water2, after selling millions of units across the world. My experience of bringing new, innovative products to market - paired with my growth from many failures - leaves me in no doubt Water2 will be the billion-dollar brand my first venture never was. It's not about what I say now though, it's about getting more filters into homes tomorrow. If people don't install the filter, nothing changes. You don't stop the use of plastic bottled water, and people keep drinking tap water.

Bear Grylls is actively involved in Water2's development - how has his investment and collaboration influenced the company's growth?

Bear first encountered Water2 when he purchased a filter for his own home. Impressed with the product, he reached out to me, resulting in a series of meetings and eventually, a partnership. Today, he's not just a fan, he's a co-owner, investor and friend who is actively involved in the design of our latest product, the Pod 2.0.

"It's no longer controversial to say tap water can be better. I want everyone on the planet to drink the best water possible. This is about building something far beyond just TV. It's our chance to truly impact people's lives for the better", says Grylls, who regularly joins me in design meetings. Together, we aim to transform how the public thinks about tap water. Bear adds: "We took what was already great with the first version and made it even better - easier to install, more powerful, and better looking." Having Bear join us is a huge milestone. Bear's known for his commitment to survival and safety, and his belief in our mission validates everything we're working towards. His hands-on approach, from product development to educating the public, shows that we're not just building a brand, we're driving a movement. Now the work continues to get clean, safe drinking water into every home.

With Pod 2.0 tackling contaminants like microplastics, what's next for Water2 in terms of expanding its product range or global reach?

Strangely, I'm not a big fan of long term plans. I consider the path to greatness to be about maximising the opportunity we have every single day - which is namely getting as many filters as possible in people's homes - and iterating from there. Our first two generations of the Pod have been a hit, and we've seen great early traction with our Fluoride Filter Add-On. By 2030, however, I do expect more people will drink Water2 every day than Coke or Pepsi, and part of that timeline involves global expansion. Myself and Bear have already scouted potential launch sites in the United States.

You've built a strong social media community - what role has customer feedback and engagement played in shaping your brand's success?

From day one, we've built Water2 with our customers, not just for them. Social media has been our biggest tool in understanding what people actually care about when it comes to their water - whether that's better taste, reducing microplastics, or just wanting an easy solution. Our customers don't just buy Water2; they actively shape it. When we launched the first version of the Pod, we received tons of feedback, some great, some brutally honest about what people loved and what needed improving. That feedback directly led to the improvements in Pod 2.0: easier installation, a sleeker design, and even better filtration. Beyond that, social media has helped build trust. We don't rely on flashy ads, Our community does the talking for us. Customers share their experiences, post unboxing videos, and even compare Water2 to bottled water brands. The 'best tasting water' line? That came straight from our customers. The demand that keeps selling us out? That's the power of an engaged community that believes in what we're doing.

I mean, literally, the product development of the Fluoride Filter was born out of Facebook comment sections. Our customers were crying out for the product, almost begging to give us their money for it. We could only have that insight through social media.

What challenges have you faced as a young founder?

Starting a business at 19 with no industry experience meant I had to learn everything the hard way. How to build a product, how to find the right suppliers, how to market effectively, how to scale. Every mistake was expensive, but every mistake was also a lesson. Another challenge has been scaling fast while maintaining quality. The demand for Water2 has exploded, which is a great problem to have, but it also means making sure every filter that ships out meets our high standards. We've had to invest heavily in our supply chain, in customer service, and in constantly improving our product to keep up with growth. But if I'm honest, I've seen more opportunities than challenges. When you're 23 and getting 100m impressions on social media, people take extra notice. Investors get excited to work with you. Employees are even more inspired to work with you. 'If he's 23 doing this, maybe I can do something great too'. I relish it. It's also such a plus having virtually no responsibilities or commitments outside of my work. Sure, being a young founder might create a higher threshold for proving yourself, but once you surpass, the world really is your oyster. Results end up speaking louder than experience. Five years in, Water2 is one of the fastest-growing brands in the UK, and we're just getting started.

