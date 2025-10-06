You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

As World Mental Health Day approaches, new research underscores the urgent need for leaders to rethink how they support their people. The CIPD's latest Health & Wellbeing at Work Report shows that mental ill health is now the leading cause of long-term absence. Almost half of organisations (47%) report a rise in mental-health-related absences, yet fewer than one in three (29%) train line managers to respond.

The message is clear: wellbeing is no longer a 'nice-to-have'. It's a critical business issue with direct consequences for productivity, retention, and resilience. So how should leaders respond? We spoke to six experts to explore how entrepreneurs can put wellbeing at the centre of their agenda.

Compassion as a strategic advantage

Fay Niewiadomski, change strategist, coach, and author of Decisions That Matter, argues that compassion in leadership isn't about lowering standards but combining empathy with accountability. Her OQCA framework offers a practical tool:

- Observe behaviours, words, and emotions.

- Question without assumptions, listening deeply.

- Confirm facts and feelings.

- Act by agreeing next steps and following through.

"Compassion isn't soft, it's smart," she says. "When employees feel heard and valued, they perform better - and that impacts customers and, ultimately, your bottom line." For entrepreneurs, this means embedding compassion into daily interactions, not adding another HR initiative.

Wellbeing as prevention, not cure

Lord Mark Price, founder of WorkL and author of Work Happier, highlights that more than one in four UK employees (27%) are at risk of low wellbeing, with anxiety and mood scores hovering around 65–66%. Employees, he stresses, want real change – not token perks. Flexible working, shorter hours, fair pay, and empathetic management top the list.

"The experience of work isn't matching the emotional strain it creates," Price explains. "Surface-level initiatives won't cut it. To protect wellbeing, organisations must focus on the fundamentals: balance, fair reward, and managers who lead with emotional intelligence." For entrepreneurs, fairness and respect are powerful differentiators in attracting and retaining talent.

The power and pressure of leadership

Nik Kinley, leadership consultant and author of The Power Trap, warns that the psychological strain of leadership is often overlooked.

"Leadership doesn't necessarily corrupt, but it does tire and tempt," he says. "We keep blaming bad apples, but perhaps it's time to examine the barrel." Kinley argues that entrepreneurs need honest conversations about the stress and temptations of leadership, and to equip leaders with resilience. Supporting those at the top, he says, is vital for healthier organisations.

Creating psychological safety

Barbara Salopek, author of Future Fit Innovation and CEO of Vinco Innovation, stresses that workplace wellbeing is rooted in culture, not just wellness programmes. The key is psychological safety. "When people feel safe to admit mistakes, ask for help, or share new ideas without fear, stress decreases and performance rises," she explains.

Leaders can foster this culture by modelling vulnerability – admitting when they don't have all the answers, asking for feedback, and showing understanding of employees' lives. Even small acts of empathy, like recognising a new parent's fatigue, can lighten mental loads. "Psychological safety isn't about being nice," Salopek insists. "It's about pairing openness with accountability, creating cultures where wellbeing and performance reinforce each other."

Redefining leadership: From hustle to humanness

Gavin Oattes, global speaker and author of Confidently Lost: Finding Joy in the Chaos and Rediscovering What Matters Most in Life, believes cultures that glorify exhaustion need urgent change. "The 2025 CIPD report isn't just statistics – it's a mirror," he says. "And it reflects cultures that celebrate burnout as a badge of honour. Enough."

He uses the metaphor of an 'invisible rucksack' - the hidden weight of pressure, anxiety, and themneed to appear endlessly competent. Leaders, he argues, need to take it off and help their teams do the same. "What if the real flex was rest?" Oattes asks. "What if culture was built not in the boardroom, but in acts of humanity – laughter, playfulness, and boundaries respected?" Far from frivolous, he argues, joy fuels resilience, creativity and sustainable performance.

Supporting vaping cessation as a wellbeing strategy

Dr Marc Picot, GP, vaping expert, and author of The Last Puff, highlights how nicotine dependence undermines both wellbeing and performance. "Employees who vape may struggle with focus, productivity, and stress, which in turn affects attendance and morale," he explains. "By offering structured support, employers reduce absenteeism and demonstrate genuine care for mental and physical health."

Practical steps include awareness campaigns, confidential support pathways, and creating a culture where employees can discuss challenges without stigma. For entrepreneurs, Picot argues, supporting vaping cessation is a tangible way to prove commitment to wellbeing while boosting performance.

Asking more, telling less

Dominic and Laura Ashley-Timms, CEO and COO of performance consultancy Notion and co-authors of The Answer is a Question, call for a rethink of management style. Command-and-control leadership, they warn, erodes confidence and wellbeing.

Their research-backed solution is Operational Coaching – an enquiry-led approach where managers ask powerful questions instead of giving immediate solutions. London School of Economics research shows it delivers a 74x return on investment. "Asking more and telling less builds confidence, engagement, and innovation," they explain. "It directly improves wellbeing and performance."

From talk to action

The experts agree: World Mental Health Day shouldn't be a once-a-year conversation. Employee wellbeing belongs at the core of leadership and business strategy. The data shows the stakes: rising absence, disengagement, and anxiety. But solutions are clear: compassionate leadership, balance and fairness, resilience at the top, psychological safety, healthier habits, playfulness, and empowering management styles.

Entrepreneurs who embrace these practices won't just protect mental health – they'll build stronger, more creative, and more resilient businesses. In a world where burnout is too often worn as a badge of honour, perhaps the boldest act of leadership is to model a different way: one where wellbeing is not only supported, but celebrated.