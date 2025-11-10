Darktrace Expands into Saudi Arabia The new office marks a major step in Darktrace's MENA growth strategy, strengthening its regional presence and support for customers across the Middle East and North Africa.
Global AI cybersecurity leader Darktrace has announced the establishment of a legal entity and new office in Riyadh, marking a key milestone in its expansion across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). The company has maintained a strong presence in MENA since opening its Dubai office in 2017. The new Riyadh office, located in the Kingdom Centre, will enable Darktrace to deliver enhanced local expertise, customer engagement, and technical support to its growing network of more than 280 customers.
The expansion follows a period of sustained success for Darktrace in MENA, where it has recorded average annual growth exceeding 40% over the past five years. The company currently employs around 30 staff across the region - a figure expected to rise with the opening of the new Saudi office. Darktrace's growth has been bolstered by its strong network of local partners, including Alnafitha IT and Innovative Solutions, which support the delivery of advanced cybersecurity technologies to enterprises across sectors.
"With Saudi Arabia investing more than $14bn in AI and emerging technologies and its cybersecurity market set to grow at up to 13% annually, our presence in Riyadh ensures we can support organisations in one of the most dynamic and fast-evolving markets in the world," said Nicole Eagan, co-founder and Strategic Advisor at Darktrace. "It's another important step in Darktrace's growth strategy as we continue to invest in markets where we see strong demand for AI-driven cybersecurity."
Saudi-British Joint Business Council Expands Cooperation
As part of its efforts to strengthen partnerships and foster long-term collaboration in Saudi Arabia, Darktrace has joined the Saudi-British Joint Business Council (SBJBC). The SBJBC is an independent, private sector–led organisation that promotes trade, investment, and strategic cooperation between Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom. With more than 200 member companies across key industries and offices in London and Riyadh, the Council connects businesses to senior government and private sector networks through events and partnership opportunities. By joining the Council, Darktrace aims to deepen its engagement with Saudi and UK businesses, support bilateral innovation, and advance its mission to help organisations secure their digital transformations across the region.
Supporting Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and Cybersecurity Goals
Aligned with Vision 2030, Darktrace's new investment in Saudi Arabia aims to drive innovation, create jobs, and strengthen cyber resilience as the Kingdom undergoes rapid digital transformation and prepares for high-profile events like the AFC Asian Cup, Asian Winter Games, and World Expo. Using its Self-Learning AI technology, Darktrace helps organisations defend against sophisticated cyber threats across email, cloud, and broader digital environments. The expanded local presence will enhance customer and partner support, accelerate deployments, and focus on high-demand sectors such as oil, gas, and petrochemicals, where the company already works with clients like National Petrochemical Industrial Co. (NATPET).
Global Growth
Darktrace continues its global expansion under Thoma Bravo's ownership, having recently opened a deployment center and corporate office in Dallas and earned recognition as a leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Network Detection and Response, IDC market share leader, and KuppingerCole Overall, Product, Market, and Innovation Leader, with a 4.8-star Gartner Peer Insights rating. Its Riyadh office, licensed by Saudi Arabia's Ministry for Investment and set to open in January 2026, will strengthen regional operations, while Darktrace also plans to sponsor the British Embassy and Consulate's King's Birthday celebrations in November 2025 and host a stand at Black Hat MEA 2025.