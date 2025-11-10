Global AI cybersecurity leader Darktrace has announced the establishment of a legal entity and new office in Riyadh, marking a key milestone in its expansion across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). The company has maintained a strong presence in MENA since opening its Dubai office in 2017. The new Riyadh office, located in the Kingdom Centre, will enable Darktrace to deliver enhanced local expertise, customer engagement, and technical support to its growing network of more than 280 customers.

The expansion follows a period of sustained success for Darktrace in MENA, where it has recorded average annual growth exceeding 40% over the past five years. The company currently employs around 30 staff across the region - a figure expected to rise with the opening of the new Saudi office. Darktrace's growth has been bolstered by its strong network of local partners, including Alnafitha IT and Innovative Solutions, which support the delivery of advanced cybersecurity technologies to enterprises across sectors.

"With Saudi Arabia investing more than $14bn in AI and emerging technologies and its cybersecurity market set to grow at up to 13% annually, our presence in Riyadh ensures we can support organisations in one of the most dynamic and fast-evolving markets in the world," said Nicole Eagan, co-founder and Strategic Advisor at Darktrace. "It's another important step in Darktrace's growth strategy as we continue to invest in markets where we see strong demand for AI-driven cybersecurity."

Saudi-British Joint Business Council Expands Cooperation

As part of its efforts to strengthen partnerships and foster long-term collaboration in Saudi Arabia, Darktrace has joined the Saudi-British Joint Business Council (SBJBC). The SBJBC is an independent, private sector–led organisation that promotes trade, investment, and strategic cooperation between Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom. With more than 200 member companies across key industries and offices in London and Riyadh, the Council connects businesses to senior government and private sector networks through events and partnership opportunities. By joining the Council, Darktrace aims to deepen its engagement with Saudi and UK businesses, support bilateral innovation, and advance its mission to help organisations secure their digital transformations across the region.