Toyota will lead a major £30m research and development project to advance zero-emission vehicle technology in the UK, backed by £15m in government funding through the country's modern Industrial Strategy.

The match-funded initiative aims to accelerate innovation in electric mobility, support high-quality jobs, and stimulate long-term growth in the UK's advanced manufacturing sector. The government's investment is part of its broader ambition to increase private sector investment in clean tech and future industries by 2035, as set out in the Plan for Change.

At the heart of the project is the development of a next-generation zero-emission vehicle, featuring cutting-edge technologies such as an integrated solar roof for improved energy efficiency, advanced digital connectivity for smart urban environments, and lightweight, sustainable materials designed for recyclability.

The project will be delivered in collaboration with key partners, including the University of Derby and Elm Mobility Limited, combining academic insight and entrepreneurial innovation to develop practical solutions for the growing demand for clean transport.

The funding brings the total joint government and industry investment in the project to over £30m, reinforcing the UK's position as a global leader in electric vehicle R&D and sustainable automotive engineering.