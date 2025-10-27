Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The government has unveiled changes to the environmental permitting system aimed at cutting red tape and accelerating the delivery of new homes, energy projects, and infrastructure across England.

Environment Minister Emma Hardy announced that the reforms will reduce waiting times for permits, helping builders and developers begin work sooner and supporting wider economic growth. The move follows strong backing for a more "common-sense" and proportionate approach to environmental regulation, as set out in the government's Regulation Action Plan.

Under the new system, the Environment Agency will have greater flexibility to decide which low-risk activities can be exempt from needing an environmental permit. This is expected to make the process faster and more efficient while maintaining existing environmental protections.

Currently, a range of early-stage construction activities - such as site investigations, waste storage, and drainage works - require permits even when they pose minimal environmental risk. Removing these early bottlenecks could save builders up to 16 weeks in project delays, allowing work to start sooner.

The changes are expected to benefit developments such as solar and onshore wind farms, which could proceed without permits if they meet specific environmental conditions. Low-risk temporary activities by individuals and small businesses, such as certain flood risk works on farms, will also be exempt, potentially saving around £360 in permit fees and associated delays.

Officials said safeguards will remain in place to ensure environmental protections are upheld. The Environment Agency will be required to consult on any proposed exemptions, with decisions based on transparent risk assessments.

The update delivers on a key recommendation from the Corry Review of Defra's regulatory framework, which called for regulators to be empowered to make risk-based decisions. The reforms support the government's wider Plan for Change and its goal of building 1.5m new homes alongside essential infrastructure.

Environment Minister Emma Hardy said: "We are committed to ensuring that environmental regulation works for everyone – protecting our towns and countryside from harm and delivering sustainable development. As part of the Plan for Change, a common-sense approach to environmental permitting in England will boost economic growth and unleash an era of building, while also keeping people and the environment safe. As the regulatory agency for environmental permitting, the Environment Agency will be responsible for determining the use of these exemptions in a targeted manner to support construction projects in England."

The Environment Agency's Chief Regulator, Jo Nettleton, said: "Protecting the environment and sustainable development can and must go hand-in-hand. We welcome the Government's efforts to drive economic growth through a more proportionate permitting regime. We have engaged closely with the consultation on reforms to environmental permitting, and look forward to continuing our work as a fair and proportionate regulator for people and the environment while supporting business and sustainable economic growth."