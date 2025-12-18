The new funding boost, announced today, is expected to support up to 1,000 additional jobs in the local area. Since July 2024, the Tata Steel / Port Talbot Transition Board, chaired by Welsh Secretary Jo Stevens, has already allocated £80m in government funding. This has helped fund thousands of training courses, supported nearly 200 businesses, and facilitated investment in new equipment and market expansion.

The swift injection of government funding has been pivotal in preventing an increase in unemployment claims during Tata Steel's shift to greener steelmaking processes. The £22m uplift will now allow more businesses to access funds for the Supply Chain, Business Start-Up, Resilience, and Growth Funds through 2026. The additional financial support underscores the government's commitment to ensuring a sustainable economic transition for South Wales' steel industry and its workforce.

Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens said: "Grants have been delivered swiftly to meet the needs of local people, businesses and communities and there is evidence that our approach is working. But we want to make sure that as many people as possible have continued access to support with the extra £22m for local businesses into the new year. We said we would back workers and businesses affected by the transition at Port Talbot and are delivering on that promise. It remains a difficult time for Tata Steel workers, their families and the community, but we will continue to support them."