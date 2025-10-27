Nearly 300 founders, researchers and creatives gathered at the Renold Innovation Hub to celebrate global connection and local ambition.

Manchester's reputation as a hub of creativity and entrepreneurship was reinforced last week on the 23rd October with the launch of Venture Café Manchester, an initiative designed to strengthen links between local innovators and the global innovation ecosystem. Entrepreneur UK was on hand to take in the atmosphere and speak with those driving Manchester's innovation scene.

The launch event, titled Global Connection | Local Innovation, took place at Sister's Renold Innovation Hub in partnership with the Advanced Research + Invention Agency (ARIA) and Sister. It attracted 297 attendees, including start-up founders, researchers, policymakers, investors, technologists, and creatives - all reflecting Manchester's diverse innovation community.

The gathering aimed to showcase how collaboration and knowledge-sharing can accelerate progress across industries, from research and technology to the creative economy. Attendees filled the Renold Building, exchanging ideas, forging new partnerships, and exploring opportunities to position Manchester as a leader in global innovation. The event also underscored the city's growing importance as a destination for ambitious founders and forward-thinking organisations seeking to scale their impact.

Venture Café Manchester is part of a global network that connects innovators through weekly gatherings, talks, and community programmes. Its arrival in the city signals a commitment to fostering an inclusive space where ideas can thrive and collaboration drives growth.

