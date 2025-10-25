Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The emotional insight platform blends ancient symbolic systems with modern AI technology to help users better understand their feelings, timing, and relationships. With over 1.2m users worldwide, Hint is redefining how technology can support emotional intelligence in the digital age.

A Modern Response to Emotional Overload

The idea for Hint was born out of what Managing Director Kirill Liakh calls an "emotional gap" in modern life. Surrounded by tools for efficiency and optimization, people have become experts in doing but not necessarily in feeling. "People are tired of being told what to do," says Liakh. "What they really want is a space to remember what they already know, to reconnect with themselves. That's what Hint is for."

Rather than promising predictions or instant answers, the Hint App functions as a mirror. It uses symbolic frameworks like astrology and palmistry, combined with AI personalization and NASA astronomical data, to generate emotionally intelligent reports and visual insights. Each reading is tailored to the individual, helping users interpret transitions, navigate relationships, and find emotional clarity in a noisy world.

The Philosophy Behind the Platform

Hint's mission is not to forecast the future, but to make self-reflection part of daily life. The company refers to this as "symbolic intelligence", a framework that treats systems like astrology as languages of emotional meaning rather than superstition. "Unlike most wellness or horoscope apps, we're not here to entertain," says Liakh. "We help users understand where they are emotionally and how to move forward with alignment." This human-centered approach has made Hint a quiet success in a crowded digital wellness market. Over 62% of its users engage primarily with love and relationship insights, while others explore their professional cycles, health patterns, and post-therapy growth.

From Investment Banking to Emotional Technology

Liakh's journey into the world of emotional technology was far from predictable. Trained in finance, he began his career in investment banking before realizing that his real fascination lay in how digital products shape people's lives. "Even sitting in a small city like Minsk, I saw that the changes I made to a product could impact people across the world," says Liakh. That realization set him on a path through product development, leading self-care apps to the top of the global charts and designing CBT-based mood trackers that supported users during the pandemic. Now at Hint, Liakh brings that same analytical mindset to the emotional realm, building a platform that merges structure, data, and empathy.

What Sets Hint Apart

The emotional insight industry is full of noise, generic horoscope feeds, shallow quizzes, and AI chatbots offering spiritual advice. Hint distinguishes itself by combining scientific precision with symbolic literacy.

Each report begins with accurate birth data and NASA ephemerides. From there, Hint's AI engine generates unique interpretations that are contextually relevant to a user's current emotional landscape. Users can explore natal charts, visual soulmate sketches, palmistry insights, or even chat live with professional astrologers within the same interface. "Most apps tell you what's next," says Liakh. "We help you understand what's true now." That subtle shift in perspective has resonated deeply. For many users, Hint has become less a curiosity and more a form of digital journaling, a ritual of reflection in an era of distraction.

Lessons from a Founder

After more than a decade in the technology sector, Liakh has learned that persistence and empathy matter more than speed. "Start as early as you can, but take the time to work at every level," he advises. "Respect your team, they're your greatest asset. Go to conferences, absorb knowledge, and keep learning from every interaction." He adds that leading a company means facing challenges others couldn't solve. "In moments of uncertainty, I remind myself that giving up isn't an option. Every obstacle is a chance to rethink and rebuild stronger."

Looking Ahead

With rapid advances in AI, Liakh sees the next stage of Hint's growth tied closely to innovation. "We're confident that within a year, we'll be the market leader not only in the most popular emotional insight categories but also in specialized niches. The more we invest in technology, the more valuable our product becomes for people worldwide." As the conversation around emotional wellness evolves, Hint App stands out as both a cultural and technological experiment, proof that ancient wisdom still has a place in a world powered by algorithms. Readers can explore the platform directly at Hint App or join the growing community on Facebook and Instagram.