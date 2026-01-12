Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

A few years ago, I asked a serial entrepreneur - the co-founder of one of the UK's fastest-growing digital banks - how his team managed complex, interconnected, black-swan type of risks – like a cyberattack on a third-party vendor that cascades through your entire customer journey. His answer was basically that there are myriads of risks that could hit organisations from different angles, and that while risk teams nowadays are generally very good at managing single risks, what's way harder is understanding how they connect - that's where traditional ERM models start to struggle.

The truth is that most enterprise risk frameworks were built for a world where risk came in separate boxes: credit, operational, regulatory, reputational. But today's crises rarely travel alone and modern organisations don't face isolated risks - they face chain reactions. A cyberattack triggers a supply-chain failure that in turn locks customers out of their accounts, forces manual remediation, draws the attention of the FCA, and threatens the next funding round; an ESG scandal wipes billions off market value overnight, leading to customer backlash, brand-partner withdrawals, and regulators stepping in to reassess disclosures, each move compounding the pressure on the balance sheet. In a world that's becoming more fragmented, more fragile, and, frankly, more unpredictable, companies are no longer dealing with single-issue risks - they are increasingly facing layered, intertwined shocks that collide and compound in real time.

The quantum difference

For years, quantum computing lived at the edge of the tech narrative, the quiet presence nobody quite knew what to do with. Now, the fog is slowly lifting on what it can actually do. And as that picture emerges, one area stands out more than most: quantum's potential to transform how organisations understand and manage risk. Where quantum matters for entrepreneurs and CROs isn't simply in pure speed; it's in the way the machine thinks. Traditional computers process data in a strict sequence - one scenario at a time. Quantum machines operate differently. Their qubits can hold multiple states at once. That means they can explore multiple overlapping scenarios at the same time, spotting patterns, correlations, and subtle links between risks that would never surface through linear modelling. Put simply, while today's risk models ask, "What if X happens?", quantum models can ask, "What if X, Y and Z happen together - in dozens of different configurations - and the underlying data mutates halfway through?" And frankly, that's a game-changer for ERM where the real challenge isn't just identifying risk, but understanding how one shock amplifies another.

From spreadsheets to systems thinking

Running a modern organisation is like maintaining a complex network. Nothing moves in neat, isolated lines; everything is interconnected. Change one feature, and three other systems wobble. Push for growth, and suddenly compliance, customer service, and liquidity all feel the strain. Traditional ERM treats each function like a separate dashboard - product risk, operational risk, regulatory risk. You can monitor each, but you rarely see how they influence each other until something goes awfully wrong. Quantum computing, by contrast, thinks in terms of systems. It studies all those moving parts at once - the feedback loops, the hidden tensions, the chain reactions that only become obvious in hindsight. The day to day implications are huge. A quantum-enabled risk model could, for instance, have mapped the full chain reaction triggered when Synapse - a major Banking-as-a-Service provider - ran into trouble in 2024, leaving multiple FinTechs scrambling as customer accounts were frozen, partner banks pulled back, and regulators stepped in. A traditional model would look at and assess each of those risks separately. But a quantum model would show things like how operational dependency, liquidity stress, customer behaviour, and regulatory escalation interact simultaneously - and where a start-up sits in that web. Similarly, a quantum-powered model could have mapped the full chain reaction behind recent GPU shortages - showing how a spike in global demand would ripple through cloud costs, onboarding timelines, customer churn, investor confidence and regulatory scrutiny around AI energy usage - all in parallel - long before the bottleneck hit the headlines. That could have then allowed an AI star0-tup to simulate how its rapid user growth would collide with a sudden constraint in GPU supply - something that caught dozens of fast-growth AI companies off guard when demand for NVIDIA chips surged globally.

Why it matters for the boardroom

Three conversations are usually happening at once in boardrooms: Where do we invest? How do we stay compliant? How do we protect reputation and growth? Quantum computing offers the chance to connect these dots. By analysing thousands of interdependent variables, it could help companies allocate capital not just efficiently, but intelligently - balancing profit, purpose and policy in real time. Imagine being able to see how a decision to expand into a new market affects not just financial exposure, but also your ESG score, your media risk, and your regulatory capital.

Where to begin

Quantum may feel like futuristic buzz, but taking the first steps into it are firmly rooted in today's practical realities. It starts with curiosity: a small taskforce inside the business asking where today's models consistently fall short, whether in stress-testing portfolios or understanding how regulatory shifts collide with supply-chain risks. Those cracks point directly to the places where quantum tools could make the biggest difference. From there, experimentation matters more than hardware. Quantum-inspired algorithms - now available through mainstream cloud platforms - let teams test new ways of modelling complexity without needing an actual quantum computer. No one gets ahead alone in this field, so partnerships become part of the journey. The most successful early movers work with universities, start-ups and FinTech labs already testing quantum ideas in risk, optimisation and logistics. And finally, the data foundation must evolve. Quantum thrives on connected information - financial, operational, behavioural - all flowing into a single architecture rather than sitting in silos. Build that, and you're already halfway to the future. Quantum may not yet be mainstream, but when it is, the organisations that already speak its language will be those steering the conversation - and the markets.