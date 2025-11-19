Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Entrepreneur UK speaks with Billy Holliday, Chairman of Bacqd, at The Business Show London 2025. He shares how Bacqd is transforming product verification, improving trust, and enabling businesses to operate with greater transparency. Watch the full conversation to explore how traceability is shaping the next era of consumer confidence.