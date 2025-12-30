Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As the UK's start-up ecosystem continues to mature, fintechs are increasingly looking beyond domestic borders for growth. Competition in London and other financial hubs has intensified, while regulatory complexity and talent costs have encouraged founders to explore new markets. Among the most notable destinations is the Middle East, where a growing number of UK fintechs are establishing a presence.

Peter Daunton, Chief Product Officer at Sokin, says the past year has seen a surge in licences being secured in the UAE. "Over the past year, we've seen a wave of fintechs establishing operations in the Middle East, with a plethora of UAE licenses being secured. And it's no surprise – with its favourable business environment, growing talent pool and supportiveness of innovation, businesses across all industries are looking at the region as their next destination to fuel growth. As such, geographical expansion here will undoubtedly continue, with the UAE licences we've seen secured so far serving as a springboard for fintechs to expand into the broader GCC market. But those that will succeed in the region are the firms that pair the regulatory and operational approval with the country-specific know how and genuine understanding of the nuances of doing business in the market. Fintechs that can support their customers that are new to the market with the latter too – for example, by educating them on the prevalence of payment links via Whatsapp for business transactions that you might not see in Europe, but in the GCC are more commonplace – will build trust and fuel tangible growth."

For many UK start-ups, the UAE and the broader Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) offer a combination of relatively low barriers to entry, government-backed support programmes, and a growing base of digitally savvy consumers. The market is also becoming a springboard for regional expansion, allowing firms to test products in a concentrated hub before branching into neighbouring countries such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar or Bahrain.

However, Daunton warns that securing licences alone is not enough. Firms must pair regulatory compliance with operational know-how and cultural understanding. Businesses that can educate their customers on local payment practices - such as the common use of WhatsApp for business transactions - are more likely to build trust and generate sustainable growth.

While expansion abroad is one frontier, domestic trends are also reshaping UK fintechs' priorities. Efficiency, visibility, and strategic control over cash are expected to dominate boardroom agendas in 2026. Companies increasingly see automation and embedded finance not just as operational conveniences but as tools to drive decision-making and improve returns on liquidity. "Looking ahead to 2026, efficiency and visibility will be top of mind for CFOs and business leaders. Automation and embedded finance will not just streamline payments, they will provide real-time insights into cash flow, liquidity and treasury positions, helping finance teams act quickly to maximise the value from company cash. Reliance on manual processes such as spreadsheets and siloed reporting systems will increasingly be seen as a constraint on strategic financial management. The winners will be those who can turn treasury data into a strategic advantage."

Historically, UK start-ups have relied on spreadsheets, disconnected reporting tools, and time-consuming reconciliations to manage finances. As embedded finance platforms mature, these manual processes are being exposed as inefficiencies that limit strategic decision-making. Real-time visibility over liquidity and treasury positions allows finance teams to act swiftly, optimise working capital, and support scaling operations - particularly when moving into international markets with different regulatory and payment landscapes.

The evolution of compliance, anti-fraud, and anti-money-laundering (AML) processes is another central theme for 2026. As fintechs handle ever-larger volumes of cross-border payments, the tension between regulatory friction and effective risk management is growing. "At the same time, the debate around compliance, fraud and AML will continue to evolve, particularly around the friction these processes create versus their actual effectiveness at reducing financial crime. Money laundering, a global industry worth an estimated 2–5% of global GDP, continues to thrive, underscoring the need for smarter, more effective systems. As cross-border payments volumes grow, faster and more transparent flows make it increasingly urgent to have integrated compliance solutions that can detect and prevent illicit activity in real time."

For UK fintechs targeting the GCC and other international markets, integrated compliance tools are not only a regulatory necessity but a competitive differentiator. Firms that can reduce friction while effectively preventing fraud are better positioned to earn customer trust and scale sustainably.

Taken together, Daunton suggests that the winners in 2026 will be those that combine technology with operational insight. "In all these areas, regional expansion, treasury transformation and compliance innovation, the winners will be those who combine advanced technology with deep insight into how businesses actually operate on the ground."

This dual focus - outward-looking expansion and inward-focused operational efficiency - highlights a broader trend in the UK start-up ecosystem. While London remains a hub for capital, talent, and innovation, founders are increasingly pragmatic about how they allocate resources. Growth is no longer just about raising funding or capturing headlines; it is about building sustainable, scalable businesses that can navigate regulatory complexity, optimise cash flow, and succeed in diverse international markets.

The implications for investors and policy-makers are clear. UK fintechs are competing on a global stage, and support structures must reflect that reality. Founders are seeking guidance not only on financing and scaling but on regulatory compliance, market entry, and local operations abroad. Those that can provide this combination of capital, insight, and practical know-how are likely to see the strongest returns.

For scale-ups looking ahead, the message is straightforward: ambition must be grounded in operational excellence, and innovation must be paired with market insight. Fintechs that understand the nuances of doing business in the UAE and the broader GCC, while also streamlining treasury and compliance functions at home, are positioned to set the pace in 2026.

The coming year, therefore, will not be defined by headline-grabbing disruption alone, but by firms that can execute efficiently, expand strategically, and apply technology where it matters most. For UK fintechs, the combination of domestic efficiency and international acumen may prove the most powerful competitive advantage yet.