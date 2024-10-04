Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Founded by Oyin Adebayo who began her journey in hairdressing at just 14, Niyo Group is a Birmingham based global technology company that empowers, educates and enables under-represented communities.

This has transformed from a personal venture into a powerful platform for innovation and community development.

"Many of my clients began seeking advice from me—not just on hair, but on careers and entrepreneurship," she recalls, which sparked the idea of hosting supportive events for budding entrepreneurs. This initiative led to a successful event in Birmingham, attracting over 700 attendees by 2019, demonstrating a robust demand for guidance in the entrepreneurial space.

Adaptability: A key to success

The COVID-19 pandemic challenged many businesses, but Niyo Group's agility in pivoting to meet new demands exemplifies the entrepreneurial spirit. The organisation began upskilling mobile stylists across the country, launching tech and beauty courses alongside coding boot camps.

We have upskilled over 800 women to get into tech," she highlighted, showcasing how adaptability can create new opportunities. This strategic pivot is a lesson for entrepreneurs: when faced with challenges, the ability to evolve can unlock new pathways for growth.

The introduction of the first artificial intelligence (AI) powered salon tailored for women with textured hair is another testament to Niyo Group's innovative approach. "It has been an exciting step forward in combining technology and beauty,"illustrating how integrating tech into traditional sectors can yield fresh business opportunities.

Related: Breaking Barriers in Recruitment

Diversity as a competitive advantage

For entrepreneurs, understanding and embracing diversity is essential not just for ethical reasons, but also for driving innovation and market relevance.

"I've seen firsthand how underfunded the tech industry is for people of colour and even worse when it comes to Black people," the founder noted, highlighting the systemic barriers that still exist. With less than 2% of tech professionals identifying as Black women, Niyo Group actively works to empower these individuals, equipping them with the skills and knowledge to succeed in their entrepreneurial endeavours.

In her interactions with policymakers, she feels a dual sense of inclusion and exclusion. "Despite being at the table, I don't always have the same access to opportunities as others," she explained. This experience underscores a vital lesson for entrepreneurs: while networking and visibility are important, systemic barriers can still hinder access to essential resources and opportunities.

Building a sustainable ecosystem

To create a thriving entrepreneurial environment, there needs to be long-term, sustainable strategies focused on skills development. "The UK's skills system needs significant improvement—if we don't address this, we risk falling behind other countries," Adebayo argues. Entrepreneurs must advocate for better training programs and resources to foster a more skilled workforce, benefiting not only their businesses but the industry as a whole.

Niyo Group's focus on the beauty industry, valued at $500 billion globally, reveals an area ripe for entrepreneurial innovation. "Yet we're not seeing enough digital transformation there," she noted, suggesting that there are untapped opportunities for tech-savvy entrepreneurs willing to integrate digital solutions into traditional beauty practices.

For those looking to break into tech or beauty, she offers vital advice: "You need to invest time in building trust, as these connections won't always be in your immediate circle." Networking is essential; establishing meaningful relationships can open doors to partnerships and funding opportunities that are critical for entrepreneurial success.

Future trends

The increasing focus on intersectionality within diversity initiatives presents both challenges and opportunities for entrepreneurs. "A few years ago, race was the primary topic, but now we're seeing more attention on how different aspects of identity intersect," she observed. For entrepreneurs, understanding these complexities can enhance their market strategies and customer engagement, leading to more inclusive and innovative offerings.

The founder anticipates significant shifts in hiring and funding practices due to advancements in AI and blockchain technology. "These technologies have the potential to make hiring and funding practices more transparent and less biassed," she noted. Entrepreneurs should leverage these trends to create fairer, more inclusive business practices, positioning themselves as leaders in diversity.

Moreover, she predicts a move toward skills-based hiring models, shifting the focus from rigid job titles to specific capabilities. According to Adebayo we will move toward "a more skills-based approach," aligning with the entrepreneurial desire for flexibility and adaptability. This change presents an opportunity for entrepreneurs to develop training programs that emphasise skills over titles, preparing a workforce that meets the needs of an evolving marketplace.

In her pitch to investors, she highlights the potential of the "$500 billion global women's haircare industry, with 70% of that market driven by women with textured hair." By prioritising innovation and empowerment, this sector has the potential to evolve into a dynamic, tech-driven ecosystem.

Adebayo's journey proves that the secret to success is staying flexible and ready to innovate.