Jordan Cracknell is a UK-based financier and author of You Can Count on Penny, a children's book designed to teach young readers about financial literacy and empower them to take charge of their money from an early age.

Cracknell also focuses on inspiring the next generation of financial professionals and actively advocates for women in the finance industry. By sharing her experiences as a female leader in a predominantly male-dominated industry, she inspires others to challenge the status quo and foster environments where innovation can flourish. This focus on empowerment and inclusivity not only enhances opportunities for women in finance but also paves the way for a more diverse and innovative industry.

How have you navigated the challenges of being a female leader in a male-dominated industry?

"Navigating the challenges of being a female leader in a male-dominated industry has certainly had its moments, mostly around being taken seriously by everyone. It's crucial to always be prepared—whether it's for a presentation or with the work you've done—so that there's no room for anyone to question your credibility. Earning respect in a room where assumptions may already be against you means consistently showing up as the most informed person in that room.

I've been incredibly fortunate to have had some exceptional female mentors along the way. These women have shown me how to handle difficult situations with grace and determination.

From balancing motherhood with a demanding career to managing teams with empathy during high-pressure moments, they've given me invaluable insights. Their example has shaped my leadership style, reinforcing the importance of resilience, flexibility, and compassion in overcoming obstacles."

What unique perspectives do you think women bring to leadership roles, especially in driving innovation?

"Women bring invaluable perspectives to leadership, especially in driving innovation. Our experiences often require us to adapt, proving ourselves and thinking creatively to overcome obstacles. This resilience translates into innovative solutions. Empathy is one key strength. Women tend to lead with collaboration and understanding, fostering an environment where diverse ideas can thrive. In finance, I've seen how vital it is to listen to different viewpoints, enabling innovation that top-down leadership might stifle.

Women also excel at spotting untapped opportunities, seeing gaps in the market that others may overlook. Plus, nothing screams innovation more than a working mum whipping up a last-minute art project with cardboard, pipe cleaners, and paint. That kind of creativity under pressure is exactly what firms need.

Finally, we often think holistically, prioritising long-term sustainability. By bringing more women—and underrepresented voices—into leadership, we can drive industries forward in creative and essential ways."

Can you share any specific challenges or biases you've faced as a female entrepreneur and how you overcame them?

"As a female entrepreneur, I've certainly faced my share of challenges and biases, many of which I believe are rooted in generational attitudes. When I started out around fifteen years ago, I often found myself working alongside individuals in their 60s and 70s who held very outdated views on women and minorities in the workplace. It was disheartening to navigate those old-fashioned perspectives, but I learned early on that these attitudes said far more about them than they did about me. Not taking it personally was key. Instead of letting their biases undermine my confidence, I focused on proving them wrong, and that became a huge source of motivation for me.

Another challenge that may sound mundane but speaks volumes about the subtle biases women face is what used to happen in meetings. I've had past experiences where, despite being on equal or even higher footing the male counterparts, there was this unspoken expectation that I had to serve the tea or coffee in the room. It's that moment's hesitation when they would glance at you, expecting you to fulfil a role that has nothing to do with why you're there. I simply used to stay put. I never used to ask if anyone would like something, I just used to smile and wait. It didn't take long for the message to sink in. One of the most important things for me once I became a leader was and still is, creating a balanced environment from the top down, so women coming into the company don't have to feel the way I did.

Ultimately, it's about recognising your worth and standing your ground in environments that may not always be welcoming or forward-thinking. I've always focused on not letting those biases affect my path, and now I aim to create environments where the women I work with feel empowered and valued. There's still a lot of work to be done in the industry, but by fostering a culture where we lead with confidence and resilience is one way we can continue driving that change."

How do you empower and mentor other women within your organisation or industry to take on leadership roles?

"Empowering women has always been deeply important to me. I know from experience that when women feel supported and encouraged, they thrive, both personally and professionally. That's why I'm so passionate about offering guidance and mentorship, ensuring the women around me feel seen, valued, and capable of taking on leadership roles.

One of the ways we do this is by hiring women who have been out of the workforce for a few years, often due to the "mommy-track." These women can feel uncertain about how to re-enter the workplace, and many firms don't know how to fit them in either. We understand these situations and make it a priority to give them opportunities to lead projects and rebuild their confidence.

I'd love for the industry to feel more accessible for women who are considering it. Along with finance, my other passion is writing. After being unable to find any children's books with 'little miss banker' type role models, earlier this year I wrote one called 'You Can Count on Penny'. It's about a little arctic fox who wants to forge a new path and follow her love for numbers, despite no one in her village ever changing jobs before, and encourage kids to go after their goals. All proceeds from the book go to the charity Education & Employers, with the vision of providing children and young people with the inspiration, motivation, knowledge, skills and opportunities they need to help them."

In what ways do you think diversity and inclusion have contributed to the success of Integrated Solutions?

"Integrated Solutions is special in that it has a multi-generational work team that spans individuals in their twenties through their seventies! That is highly unusual. And they all work well together and are tolerant of one another's perspectives in a world where we often hear the older generation quibbling about the work ethic (or lack thereof) of the younger generation, or the younger generation dismissing their frequently much more seasoned and experienced elders as dinosaurs.

At Integrated Solutions, we exemplify the power of integration, showing that when diverse talents come together, we not only solve problems more effectively but also build a stronger, more innovative future. In our world, integration isn't just in our name; it's the very essence of what we do. And I'm very proud of that!"

What's one thing you wish more people understood about being a female leader in your industry?

"Silence is not weakness. Generosity of spirit to one's colleagues is not weakness. Just because a woman may deliver what she has to say in a calm, quiet tone does not mitigate the strength of what she is saying or has to offer."

