Anita Pandey writes on business and entrepreneurship. She has been observing and tracking business trends in India for over a decade and takes special interest in analyze emerging trends that shape business decisions. 

How Social Media is Draining Your Wallet and Mental Health: Indian Entrepreneur's Candid TEDx Talk Offers Solutions

Through social media, we are constantly exposed to images of luxury, success, and the 'perfect life.' These images, fuelled by algorithms, can trigger compulsive buying habits.

5 Financial Mistakes to Avoid in Your 20s and 30s

Navigating finances in your 20s and 30s can feel like a daunting task. It's a time of newfound independence, career building, and personal growth. However, it's also a period where financial missteps can have long-lasting consequences.

Behind the Scenes of YouTube's Educational Content

Mogol TV's audience has grown from zero to more than 5.27 million subscribers in just nine years. Originally focused on a Russian-speaking audience, the channel has expanded internationally.

From Coconuts to Canines: The Unexpected Causes of Road Accidents in India

While reckless driving and poor road conditions are commonly blamed, bizarre factors like falling coconuts and stray animals also contribute significantly.

How Knowledge of Biological Intelligence Helps Business

Serial entrepreneur, Founder Mirri, CEO UME Tech Inc, Olga Osokina, discussed the unconventional solutions that make startups more promising and attractive to investors.

Top Mutual Fund Strategies for Smart Investors

A well-informed investing strategy is crucial to reaching financial objectives considering changing global trends and market dynamics.

