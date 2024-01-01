Ashish Agarwal
Founder, Bitsachs
Mr. Ashish Agarwal, Founder of the Bitsachs. Bitsachs was founded by Ashish Agarwal, with a flair in leveraging technology to simplify functions, in the year of 2017 Headquartered in Jaipur. Bitsachs aims to bring transparency and ease into the vast and cryptic world of digital transactions, by optimising bitcoin mining and wallet to facilitate easier implementation.
